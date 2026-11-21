ICAR-CAZRI To Provide Drought-Resilient Farming Technologies To Farmers In Rajasthan
According to scientists, the demonstrations will provide farmers with practical exposure to drought-resilient crop varieties, reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : November 21, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The ICAR-Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI) will take scientific research and advanced agricultural technologies directly to farmers' fields under a two-year drought mitigation project aimed at strengthening agricultural productivity and protecting livelihoods in Rajasthan's arid and semi-arid regions.
The initiative will focus on technology transfer, practical field demonstrations and capacity-building programmes to help farmers tackle agricultural drought, conserve natural resources, improve crop management practices and adapt to challenging climatic conditions.
Under the project, scientists will organise live demonstrations on farmers' fields to familiarise them with improved agricultural practices and explain how these technologies can be adopted according to local agro-climatic conditions.
Explaining the benefits of such demonstrations, Uttar Pradesh farmer Ashok Baliyan told ETV Bharat, "It will help us understand when and how much profit or loss we can expect. For instance, if we are cultivating wheat, we can learn how much seed should be sown and whether it will be profitable. Demonstrations of new agricultural tools, techniques and practices will also provide us with valuable knowledge and practical benefits."
Rajasthan farmer Ram Narayan Bana also highlighted the importance of such initiatives. "We certainly benefit from these demonstrations and gain valuable information. We learn about new agricultural technologies and the importance of carrying out farming activities at the right time. We are also adopting chemical-based farming practices," he told ETV Bharat.
According to scientists, the demonstrations will provide farmers with practical exposure to drought-resilient crop varieties, water management techniques, soil moisture conservation measures and improved farming systems suited to arid and semi-arid regions.
The project will also introduce improved crop varieties suitable for dryland agriculture, dryland horticultural crops, nursery management techniques and advanced fodder production practices. These interventions are expected to help farmers diversify agricultural activities, improve fodder availability and strengthen livestock-based livelihoods, particularly in western Rajasthan.
Water conservation will be another major component of the initiative, considering the limited availability of water and recurring drought conditions in the region.
Rajasthan farmer Satish Nambardar told ETV Bharat that direct interaction between scientists and farmers provides an opportunity to learn about new technologies. However, he said there is a need for effective government support to ensure that the benefits of agricultural schemes reach farmers at the grassroots level.
The project will be implemented in Jodhpur and Barmer over two years, covering the financial years 2026-27 and 2027-28. Its key areas will include technology transfer, field demonstrations, water conservation, climate-resilient crops and livelihood security.
Notably, the Rajasthan government's Agriculture Department and ICAR-Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the Drought Mitigation Project.
Under the agreement, ICAR-CAZRI will serve as the technical agency, providing scientific expertise, advanced agricultural technologies and technical guidance to farmers.
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