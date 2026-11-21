ETV Bharat / bharat

ICAR-CAZRI To Provide Drought-Resilient Farming Technologies To Farmers In Rajasthan

New Delhi: The ICAR-Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI) will take scientific research and advanced agricultural technologies directly to farmers' fields under a two-year drought mitigation project aimed at strengthening agricultural productivity and protecting livelihoods in Rajasthan's arid and semi-arid regions.

The initiative will focus on technology transfer, practical field demonstrations and capacity-building programmes to help farmers tackle agricultural drought, conserve natural resources, improve crop management practices and adapt to challenging climatic conditions.

Under the project, scientists will organise live demonstrations on farmers' fields to familiarise them with improved agricultural practices and explain how these technologies can be adopted according to local agro-climatic conditions.

Explaining the benefits of such demonstrations, Uttar Pradesh farmer Ashok Baliyan told ETV Bharat, "It will help us understand when and how much profit or loss we can expect. For instance, if we are cultivating wheat, we can learn how much seed should be sown and whether it will be profitable. Demonstrations of new agricultural tools, techniques and practices will also provide us with valuable knowledge and practical benefits."

Rajasthan farmer Ram Narayan Bana also highlighted the importance of such initiatives. "We certainly benefit from these demonstrations and gain valuable information. We learn about new agricultural technologies and the importance of carrying out farming activities at the right time. We are also adopting chemical-based farming practices," he told ETV Bharat.

According to scientists, the demonstrations will provide farmers with practical exposure to drought-resilient crop varieties, water management techniques, soil moisture conservation measures and improved farming systems suited to arid and semi-arid regions.

The project will also introduce improved crop varieties suitable for dryland agriculture, dryland horticultural crops, nursery management techniques and advanced fodder production practices. These interventions are expected to help farmers diversify agricultural activities, improve fodder availability and strengthen livestock-based livelihoods, particularly in western Rajasthan.