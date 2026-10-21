ICAR-CAZRI Develops Technologies To Boost Productivity In Rainfed Regions
The technologies focus on water conservation, climate-resilient crops, soil and land management, agroforestry and the efficient use of natural resources, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Scientists at the ICAR-Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI) have developed a range of technologies to improve agricultural productivity, conserve natural resources and promote sustainable farming in arid and rainfed regions.
The initiatives focus on water conservation, climate-resilient crops, soil health, agroforestry and efficient resource management, with the aim of reducing production risks for farmers in low-rainfall and partially irrigated areas.
Scientists also proposed establishing a common platform for sharing research findings and scientific data generated by different institutions. Such a mechanism, they said, could improve access to existing knowledge, facilitate wider dissemination of scientific advances and prevent duplication of research efforts.
Scientists from the National Rainfed Area Authority (NRRA) highlighted measures to combat desertification and demonstrated traditional water-harvesting systems such as khadin, nadi and tanka, alongside drip and sprinkler irrigation, solar-powered agricultural equipment and integrated farming models suited to farms of different sizes and irrigation conditions.
Research initiatives showcased at the institute included pasture and rangeland management, grassland carrying capacity, carbon-credit-based tree farming, digital soil mapping and agrivoltaic systems that combine agricultural production with solar power generation. Work on gum production and agroforestry was also highlighted for its potential to support sustainable livelihoods in dryland regions.
CAZRI, headquartered in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, has also undertaken research on climate-resilient crops and horticultural species suited to arid conditions. These include pomegranate, ber, karonda, gonda, cumin and henna. Other technologies include hydroponics, protected cultivation using low- and medium-cost polyhouses, and the production of quality planting material through the institute's central nursery.
Focus On Climate-Resilient Crops And Land Management
Emphasising the importance of improved moth bean varieties, ICAR-CAZRI Director Dr Hanuman Sahay Jat said crops capable of performing under limited rainfall and adverse weather conditions could help reduce production risks and support farmers' incomes.
Dr Hanuman Sahay Jat highlighted the institute's initiatives in carbon-credit-based tree farming and the assessment of soil nutrient status using hyperspectral technology. He stressed the need for scientific sand-dune management and expressed concern over increasing soil salinity in some areas following the expansion of irrigation facilities.
He also flagged the uncontrolled spread of Prosopis juliflora, commonly known as vilayati babul, and underlined the importance of agricultural mechanisation, integrated land management and area-based development to improve productivity.
Dr Hanuman Sahay Jat suggested exploring support from the NRRA for an integrated landscape development programme covering approximately 1,000 hectares, based on khadin systems or other integrated approaches.
Experts Call For Better Soil And Water Management
Former Punjab Agriculture Commissioner Dr Balwinder Singh Sidhu expressed concern over soil salinity associated with canal irrigation and land degradation, warning of the challenges these pose to long-term food security.
He emphasised soil-test-based fertiliser application, balanced nutrient management and scientific crop planning tailored to local agro-climatic conditions.
Water management expert Dr A K Mishra appreciated CAZRI's contribution to addressing the challenges of desert agriculture. He stressed the need for water conservation, improved irrigation efficiency and the sustainable management of groundwater reserves.
Dr Mishra also called for policy support for rainfed crops such as moth bean and emphasised effective exchanges of research findings, scientific information and data among institutions.
The discussions highlighted the importance of coordinated research, integrated landscape management and area-based development in addressing the agricultural and natural-resource challenges facing arid and rainfed regions.
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