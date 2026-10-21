ETV Bharat / bharat

ICAR-CAZRI Develops Technologies To Boost Productivity In Rainfed Regions

New Delhi: Scientists at the ICAR-Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI) have developed a range of technologies to improve agricultural productivity, conserve natural resources and promote sustainable farming in arid and rainfed regions.

The initiatives focus on water conservation, climate-resilient crops, soil health, agroforestry and efficient resource management, with the aim of reducing production risks for farmers in low-rainfall and partially irrigated areas.

Scientists also proposed establishing a common platform for sharing research findings and scientific data generated by different institutions. Such a mechanism, they said, could improve access to existing knowledge, facilitate wider dissemination of scientific advances and prevent duplication of research efforts.

Scientists from the National Rainfed Area Authority (NRRA) highlighted measures to combat desertification and demonstrated traditional water-harvesting systems such as khadin, nadi and tanka, alongside drip and sprinkler irrigation, solar-powered agricultural equipment and integrated farming models suited to farms of different sizes and irrigation conditions.

Research initiatives showcased at the institute included pasture and rangeland management, grassland carrying capacity, carbon-credit-based tree farming, digital soil mapping and agrivoltaic systems that combine agricultural production with solar power generation. Work on gum production and agroforestry was also highlighted for its potential to support sustainable livelihoods in dryland regions.

CAZRI, headquartered in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, has also undertaken research on climate-resilient crops and horticultural species suited to arid conditions. These include pomegranate, ber, karonda, gonda, cumin and henna. Other technologies include hydroponics, protected cultivation using low- and medium-cost polyhouses, and the production of quality planting material through the institute's central nursery.

Focus On Climate-Resilient Crops And Land Management

Emphasising the importance of improved moth bean varieties, ICAR-CAZRI Director Dr Hanuman Sahay Jat said crops capable of performing under limited rainfall and adverse weather conditions could help reduce production risks and support farmers' incomes.

Dr Hanuman Sahay Jat highlighted the institute's initiatives in carbon-credit-based tree farming and the assessment of soil nutrient status using hyperspectral technology. He stressed the need for scientific sand-dune management and expressed concern over increasing soil salinity in some areas following the expansion of irrigation facilities.

He also flagged the uncontrolled spread of Prosopis juliflora, commonly known as vilayati babul, and underlined the importance of agricultural mechanisation, integrated land management and area-based development to improve productivity.