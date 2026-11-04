ETV Bharat / bharat

ICAR-CAZRI Develops Rainwater Harvesting Models To Help Farmers Store More Water In Arid Regions

Representational Picture ( IANS )

New Delhi: In an initiative to strengthen water security in India's arid and semi-arid regions, the scientists of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI) have developed innovative rainwater-harvesting models that can help farmers capture and store rainwater from intense rainfall for use during dry periods.

Explaining the innovation of rain water at arid zone, Deepesh Machiwal, principal scientist in ICAR-CAZRI told ETV Bharat, “The institute has developed two models – a single-pond system and a double-pond cascade system comprising two interconnected ponds – to harvest and conserve rainwater. The models are designed to capture runoff during heavy rainfall and store it for subsequent agricultural use, particularly in regions where rainfall is limited, erratic and increasingly concentrated in intense weather events.”

The initiative has resulted in the construction of three ponds at the institute, with a combined storage capacity of around 38 lakh litres, he added. Scientists believe that the cascade-based model could offer practical advantages to farmers, particularly in terms of maintenance, operational convenience and management of water losses. The technology is also expected to provide an additional source of water security in areas where farmers frequently face shortages during prolonged dry spells. Two-Pond System For Easy Maintenance Principal Scientist Machiwal said that one of the important features of the initiative is the comparison between a conventional single large pond and a cascade system in which the same storage capacity is divided between two smaller ponds. Explaining the advantages, he said the single-pond model developed at the institute has a top surface area of approximately 35 metres by 20 metres. Maintaining such a large water-harvesting structure can be challenging because water remains spread across a relatively extensive surface area. In comparison, dividing the storage capacity into two interconnected ponds makes maintenance easier. If one pond requires cleaning, repairs or other maintenance work, the activity can be carried out without disturbing the other pond, which can continue to retain water. The scientist pointed out that the construction costs of both models are almost similar. Expenses associated with excavation through JCB machines and installation of plastic or high-density polyethylene (HDPE) sheets do not differ significantly. "From the perspective of maintenance and operational efficiency, I find the cascade system more useful. We can undertake maintenance work in one pond while keeping the other pond intact," the scientist described. ICAR is also examining whether the arrangement of two interconnected ponds can help reduce evaporation-related water losses compared with a single large pond. This is particularly relevant for arid regions, where high temperatures and prolonged dry periods can result in substantial water loss. Harvesting Rainwater From Intense Storm