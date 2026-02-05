ICANN To Convene 85th Public Meeting In Mumbai In March 2026, Reinforcing India’s Role In Global Internet Governance
The meeting will bring together global Internet governance leaders to India to discuss the New gTLD expansion, multilingual Internet, and the multistakeholder model.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 11:39 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) will hold its 85th Public Meeting in Mumbai from March 7 to 12, 2026, bringing the global Internet governance community to India at a critical juncture for the future of the Domain Name System and the multistakeholder model. The ICANN85 Community Forum will be hosted by the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
The meeting is expected to draw participation from governments, technical experts, businesses, civil society groups, and academia from across the world to deliberate on policies and technical coordination that ensure the secure, stable, and resilient operation of the Internet. With over one billion Internet users and one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, India provides a strategic setting for discussions shaping the next phase of Internet evolution.
S. Krishnan, IAS, Secretary, MeitY and Chairman of NIXI, said hosting ICANN85 underscores India’s commitment to an open and inclusive Internet. “India’s digital transformation is anchored in an open, secure, inclusive and resilient Internet. Hosting ICANN85 reflects India’s commitment to the multistakeholder model of Internet governance and to advancing policy frameworks that support innovation, inclusion, and trust in the global Internet ecosystem,” he said.
The Mumbai meeting comes nearly a decade after India last hosted an ICANN Public Meeting in Hyderabad, marking a renewed opportunity for Indian stakeholders to engage closely with global Internet governance processes. Samiran Gupta, ICANN Vice President for Stakeholder Engagement and Managing Director for the Asia Pacific region, described ICANN85 as a key moment for the Indian Internet community.
“Ten years after the ICANN Public Meeting in Hyderabad, the ICANN85 Community Forum in Mumbai offers the Indian Internet community an excellent opportunity to attend and participate in the global dialogue on important Internet governance issues,” Gupta said, thanking NIXI for bringing the meeting to Mumbai.
New gTLD Program In Focus
ICANN85 will take place just ahead of the launch of the next application round of the New Generic Top-Level Domains (gTLD) Program in April 2026, making it one of the most closely watched ICANN meetings in recent years. With the New Generic Top Level Domain Program, organisations, including businesses, governments, and communities, are able to apply for top-level domains that represent their language, culture, or community interests, and how these organisations target a global audience.
The expansion of the Domain Name System will have far-reaching consequences for digital branding, competition, and Internet access on a worldwide scale. At ICANN85, participants will be able to receive updates on the New gTLD Programme, as well as get assistance with the application process, and will also participate in discussions on policies that help provide stability and security to the Internet.
The New gTLD Programme, which enables global access to various types of gTLDs, directly supports ICANN’s Vision 2030, which aims to provide a single, interoperable Internet that is accessible in multiple languages. This will support the overall digital inclusion agenda of India, expanding opportunities in local languages for content creation and service delivery over the Internet.
Multilingualism On The Internet And WSIS+20 Context
The promotion of multilingualism on the Internet is an important topic at ICANN85, especially as the majority of new users are being added from regions of the world that speak multiple languages. The discussions taking place in Mumbai will take into consideration how Internet identifiers and Internet policies can better support linguistic diversity while ensuring that the Internet remains a single, global entity.
The upcoming ICANN85 meeting will also be the first ICANN Public Meeting since the passing of the WSIS+20 Outcomes Document by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2005, and the 20-year review of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) stated that the Internet is a global common good, and called on all stakeholders to collaborate to keep the Internet open, stable, and interoperable.
Both ICANN and the Government of India have strongly supported the multistakeholder approach, which brings together governments, the private sector, technical experts, and civil society in a consensus-driven process. WSIS+20 was widely seen as a reaffirmation rather than a conclusion, underscoring the need to strengthen capacity building, bring new voices into Internet governance, and sustain engagement through platforms such as ICANN Public Meetings.
Community Engagement And Recognition
As part of the meeting, ICANN will present the Community Excellence Award during the Welcome Ceremony on March 9, 2026. The award recognises ICANN community members who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to consensus-building and have made significant contributions to strengthening the multistakeholder model.