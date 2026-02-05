ETV Bharat / bharat

ICANN To Convene 85th Public Meeting In Mumbai In March 2026, Reinforcing India’s Role In Global Internet Governance

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) will hold its 85th Public Meeting in Mumbai from March 7 to 12, 2026, bringing the global Internet governance community to India at a critical juncture for the future of the Domain Name System and the multistakeholder model. The ICANN85 Community Forum will be hosted by the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The meeting is expected to draw participation from governments, technical experts, businesses, civil society groups, and academia from across the world to deliberate on policies and technical coordination that ensure the secure, stable, and resilient operation of the Internet. With over one billion Internet users and one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, India provides a strategic setting for discussions shaping the next phase of Internet evolution.

S. Krishnan, IAS, Secretary, MeitY and Chairman of NIXI, said hosting ICANN85 underscores India’s commitment to an open and inclusive Internet. “India’s digital transformation is anchored in an open, secure, inclusive and resilient Internet. Hosting ICANN85 reflects India’s commitment to the multistakeholder model of Internet governance and to advancing policy frameworks that support innovation, inclusion, and trust in the global Internet ecosystem,” he said.

The Mumbai meeting comes nearly a decade after India last hosted an ICANN Public Meeting in Hyderabad, marking a renewed opportunity for Indian stakeholders to engage closely with global Internet governance processes. Samiran Gupta, ICANN Vice President for Stakeholder Engagement and Managing Director for the Asia Pacific region, described ICANN85 as a key moment for the Indian Internet community.

“Ten years after the ICANN Public Meeting in Hyderabad, the ICANN85 Community Forum in Mumbai offers the Indian Internet community an excellent opportunity to attend and participate in the global dialogue on important Internet governance issues,” Gupta said, thanking NIXI for bringing the meeting to Mumbai.

New gTLD Program In Focus

ICANN85 will take place just ahead of the launch of the next application round of the New Generic Top-Level Domains (gTLD) Program in April 2026, making it one of the most closely watched ICANN meetings in recent years. With the New Generic Top Level Domain Program, organisations, including businesses, governments, and communities, are able to apply for top-level domains that represent their language, culture, or community interests, and how these organisations target a global audience.