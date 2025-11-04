ICAI CA September 2025 Results Out: Rajalakshmi, Neha and Mukund Top All India Lists
The CA Foundation pass rate was 14.78%, Intermediate recorded 9.43%, 27.14% and 10.06%, and Final showed 24.66%, 25.26% and 16.23% across all the groups
Published : November 4, 2025 at 12:55 PM IST
New Delhi/Alwar/Jaipur: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate results on November 3, 2025. The outcomes sparked pride in families nationwide.
In the CA Foundation September 2025 examination, L Rajalakshmi secured All India Rank 1. In the CA Intermediate examination, Jaipur's Neha Khanwani secured All India Rank 1. Meanwhile, in the CA Final examination, Mukund Agiwal from Dhamnod in Madhya Pradesh secured All India Rank 1.
In the CA Final merit list, the top three rank holders were Mukund Agiwal from Dhamnod in first place, followed by Tejas Mundada from Hyderabad in second place and Bakul Gupta from Alwar securing the third rank.
In the CA Intermediate examination, the top three ranks were secured by Neha Khanwani from Jaipur in first place, Kriti Sharma from Ahmedabad in second, and Akshat Birendra Nautiyal from Mumbai in third place. In the CA Foundation examination, the top three rank holders were L Rajalakshmi from Chennai, securing first place, Prem Agarwal from Surat in second place, and Neel Rajesh Shah from Mumbai in third place.
Overall Pass Percentage
In the CA Foundation September 2025 examination, 98,827 candidates appeared and 14,609 qualified, recording a pass percentage of 14.78 per cent. In the CA Intermediate September 2025 examinations, a total of 1,59,779 candidates downloaded the admit cards. Of these, 93,074 candidates appeared for Group I and 69,768 for Group II. In Group I, 8,780 candidates passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 9.43 per cent. In Group II, 18,938 candidates qualified, achieving a pass percentage of 27.14 per cent. Among 36,398 candidates who appeared for both groups, 3,663 cleared the exam, registering a pass percentage of 10.06 per cent.
In the CA Final September 2025 examination, 51,955 candidates appeared for Group I, of whom 12,811 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 24.66 per cent. For Group II, 32,273 candidates appeared, and 8,151 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 25.26 per cent. Among 16,800 candidates who appeared for both groups, 2,727 cleared the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 16.23 per cent.
Topper's Corner
Mukund now tops the ICAI merit list. Neha Khanwani mentioned that she did not expect to secure the top rank, although she felt confident about her performance. She credited her success to consistent study, thorough syllabus coverage, reliance on ICAI modules, regular revision, and mock tests.
Neha stated that Chartered Accountancy is increasingly incorporating Artificial Intelligence tools and plans to learn more about them. During her preparation, she refrained from using social media and avoided attending family gatherings for six months to maintain discipline.
In Alwar, Bakul Gupta of Kishangarhbas clinched All India Rank 3 in the CA Final and emerged as the state topper. ICAI President Charanjot Singh personally congratulated him. Bakul passed on his first attempt. He said he studied 6 to 8 hours daily and attributed his success to steady effort and rigorous time management. He excelled in his previous academic years, earning top marks in Class 10 and 12 with a 96 per cent score.
Bakul expected to pass but was pleasantly surprised by his third-rank finish nationwide. He emphasised that the CA syllabus is vast and requires disciplined planning. He prioritised grasping concepts deeply and maintaining a steady study routine.
Bakul acknowledged support from his parents, family, and friends. He explained that his father works as a commission agent in the grain market, his mother is a homemaker, and his older brother is pursuing a BAMS degree. He advised CA aspirants to stay dedicated, complete the syllabus with clarity, and avoid shortcuts.
In the CA Final examination, Aryan Agarwal from Jaipur secured All India Rank 33, while Gagan Khandelwal attained Rank 38. Aryan stated that the CA journey involves challenges, but perseverance is essential. He prepared in isolation for six months, limiting social interactions and maintaining discipline.
He is currently pursuing articleship and wishes to contribute meaningfully to society. His elder sister, who secured an All-India rank of 42 last year, was his motivation throughout the preparation.
In the CA Foundation examination, Rashi Pahuja secured All India Rank 10 and Bhumika Agarwal secured Rank 11. Both said that regular study, effective time management, and discipline are the keys to success.
The CA Final and Intermediate examinations were conducted from September 12 to 26, 2025, across various centres in India and abroad, while the Foundation examination was held on September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025.
