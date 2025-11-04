ETV Bharat / bharat

ICAI CA September 2025 Results Out: Rajalakshmi, Neha and Mukund Top All India Lists

New Delhi/Alwar/Jaipur: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate results on November 3, 2025. The outcomes sparked pride in families nationwide.

In the CA Foundation September 2025 examination, L Rajalakshmi secured All India Rank 1. In the CA Intermediate examination, Jaipur's Neha Khanwani secured All India Rank 1. Meanwhile, in the CA Final examination, Mukund Agiwal from Dhamnod in Madhya Pradesh secured All India Rank 1.

In the CA Final merit list, the top three rank holders were Mukund Agiwal from Dhamnod in first place, followed by Tejas Mundada from Hyderabad in second place and Bakul Gupta from Alwar securing the third rank.

In the CA Intermediate examination, the top three ranks were secured by Neha Khanwani from Jaipur in first place, Kriti Sharma from Ahmedabad in second, and Akshat Birendra Nautiyal from Mumbai in third place. In the CA Foundation examination, the top three rank holders were L Rajalakshmi from Chennai, securing first place, Prem Agarwal from Surat in second place, and Neel Rajesh Shah from Mumbai in third place.

Overall Pass Percentage

In the CA Foundation September 2025 examination, 98,827 candidates appeared and 14,609 qualified, recording a pass percentage of 14.78 per cent. In the CA Intermediate September 2025 examinations, a total of 1,59,779 candidates downloaded the admit cards. Of these, 93,074 candidates appeared for Group I and 69,768 for Group II. In Group I, 8,780 candidates passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 9.43 per cent. In Group II, 18,938 candidates qualified, achieving a pass percentage of 27.14 per cent. Among 36,398 candidates who appeared for both groups, 3,663 cleared the exam, registering a pass percentage of 10.06 per cent.

In the CA Final September 2025 examination, 51,955 candidates appeared for Group I, of whom 12,811 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 24.66 per cent. For Group II, 32,273 candidates appeared, and 8,151 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 25.26 per cent. Among 16,800 candidates who appeared for both groups, 2,727 cleared the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 16.23 per cent.

Topper's Corner

Mukund now tops the ICAI merit list. Neha Khanwani mentioned that she did not expect to secure the top rank, although she felt confident about her performance. She credited her success to consistent study, thorough syllabus coverage, reliance on ICAI modules, regular revision, and mock tests.