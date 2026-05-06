ETV Bharat / bharat

IBCA Summit Defining Moment To Deliberate On Future Of Big Cat Conservation: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said the upcoming International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit 2026 will be a defining moment in global conservation diplomacy, bringing together world leaders and experts to deliberate on the future of big cat conservation.

The two-day IBCA Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from June 1. IBCA is an intergovernmental international organisation headquartered in India, established for the conservation of seven big cats — lion, tiger, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar and puma.

Addressing the launch event of the website and logo for the first IBCA Summit, Yadav underlined that the summit will strengthen international partnerships, promote South-South cooperation, inspire collective action among big cat range countries and align conservation efforts with global biodiversity and climate goals.

"For the first time, world leaders will convene exclusively to deliberate on big cat conservation across continents," he added.

The minister further informed that a key outcome of the summit would be the adoption of the first-ever global declaration on big cat conservation, titled 'Delhi Declaration', which will articulate shared priorities, strengthen transboundary cooperation and promote a landscape-based approach for conserving big cats and their habitats.

He further said the summit, guided by the theme 'Save Big Cats, Save Humanity, Save Ecosystem', would bring together over 400 conservationists, policymakers, scientists, multilateral agencies, financial institutions, corporate leaders and community representatives from across the globe.