ETV Bharat / bharat

IBC Helps Improving Health Of Indian Banking Sector: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has helped in improving the health of the Indian banking sector, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday. Parliament passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026, after the Rajya Sabha approved the bill with a voice vote. It was approved by the Lok Sabha on March 30.

Replying to a short discussion on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said the World Bank, in its 2019 report, observed that reforms to India’s insolvency regime increased creditor recovery rates from 26.5 cents to 71.6 cents a US dollar.

"Even just after a few years of its introduction, it has been recognised world over," Sitharaman said. The Act was enacted in 2016, and since then, it has undergone seven amendments.

On the reasons for the new amendments, Sitharaman said that IBC is a law which pertains to economic activity, and the legislation has to respond to the growing needs of the economy. The government has been making periodic amendments, which were required by industry and stakeholders.

"One concrete thing that I can say for India is that the Code actually has contributed to improving the health of our banking sector. One of the reasons why India's banking sector has actually gotten better in itself is because of the way in which IBC has recovered assets and gone through the process and given back money to the banks," the minister said.

Banks have recovered a total of Rs 1,04,099 crore through various channels, and out of the total amount, the IBC channel alone contributed a significant Rs 54,528 crore, accounting for 52.3 per cent of the total recoveries, she said.

The minister further said the intent of the IBC is not to liquidate companies but to give a resolution which will keep them going.

"IBC was not brought with the intention of liquidating companies. It was brought in to address the stress that the companies are facing and give a resolution which will make them come back to some form and then attain the status that they were earlier running with quite a few guardrails," she said.