ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA, IB, Police Hold High-Level Meet in Delhi To Coordinate Probe Into Red Fort Blast

New Delhi: Senior officials of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday evening had a detailed meeting with the Intelligence Bureau, Delhi Police, Haryana Police and Jammu & Kashmir Police over the Delhi bomb blast incident.

NIA officials noted down all details related to the Red Fort blasts incident during the meeting. A day after the Union Home Ministry handed over the Red Fort terror attack to the premier investigative agency, the NIA formed a 10-member team which was led by ADG Vijay Sakhare.

The 10-member special team also includes an IG, two DIGs, three SPs, and the rest DSP-level officers. During the course of investigation, the NIA team will visit Haryana, J&K and all other places where the traces related to the Delhi terror attack have been found.

“All other agencies including the State police have been asked to fully cooperate with NIA officials during the investigation,” a senior official aware of the development told ETV Bharat.

Home Minister Amit Shah has also directed the NIA, IB, and Delhi Police Special Cell to work in tandem. Shah said that “no stone will be left unturned” during the course of investigation.

A high alert has already been sounded in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security around crowded public places and religious sites enhanced. The NIA probe will review all case files linked to the Jaish module.

“There are strong indications that the white-collar terror module maintained close connections with the banned outfit in Pakistan,” the official added. Meanwhile, NIA on Wednesday conducted searches at 10 locations across five states in an Al Qaida Gujarat terror conspiracy case involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.