ETV Bharat / bharat

IB Officer Murder Case: Ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, 4 Others Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Tahir Hussain and other convicts at the Karkardooma Court in New Delhi on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others to life imprisonment for the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

The Karkardooma Court had convicted Hussain and the four co-accused earlier this month. During the sentencing hearing, the Delhi Police sought the death penalty, arguing that the killing fell under the "rarest of rare" category. However, the court awarded life imprisonment to all five convicts.