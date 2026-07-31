ETV Bharat / bharat

IB Officer Murder Case: Ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, 4 Others Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

The Karkardooma Court awarded life imprisonment to Tahir Hussain and four co-convicts in the 2020 Ankit Sharma murder case.

Tahir Hussain and other convicts at the Karkardooma Court in New Delhi on Friday.
Tahir Hussain and other convicts at the Karkardooma Court in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 31, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others to life imprisonment for the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

The Karkardooma Court had convicted Hussain and the four co-accused earlier this month. During the sentencing hearing, the Delhi Police sought the death penalty, arguing that the killing fell under the "rarest of rare" category. However, the court awarded life imprisonment to all five convicts.

This is a breaking story.

TAGGED:

IB OFFICER MURDER CASE
2020 DELHI RIOTS
EX AAP COUNCILLOR TAHIR HUSSAIN
LIFE IMPRISONMENT
DELHI RIOTS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.