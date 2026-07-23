ETV Bharat / bharat

IB Officer Murder Case: Delhi Court Defers Sentence Hearing To July 27

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday deferred till July 27 the hearing on the quantum of sentence for former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others convicted in the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma after the defence sought more time.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh adjourned the proceedings after repeated requests by Hussain's counsel for additional time. The judge initially was disinclined to grant more time, observing that a convict should not be kept under prolonged uncertainty regarding the sentence.

"There are clear directions that once a person is convicted, he cannot be kept under suspense over his sentence," the judge said. Appearing for Hussain, advocates Rajiv Mohan and Tara Narula sought time to prepare their submissions, arguing that the proceedings had reached the sentencing stage, where the consequences were of the utmost seriousness for the accused.

The judge initially rejected the request and asked the parties to proceed with the arguments. However, just as the prosecution was about to begin its submissions, he reconsidered his decision. "I felt that by not accepting your request, I am rushing the matter and not giving you a proper opportunity to represent your case," the judge said.