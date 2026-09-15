UP Cadre IAS Officer Divya Mittal's Resignation Accepted After 13 Years Of Service
She became widely known for her tenure as DM of Mirzapur, where she worked on bringing drinking water to remote villages in the Vindhya hills.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST|
Updated : September 15, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
Lucknow: The resignation of 2013-batch IAS officer Divya Mittal has been accepted, she announced on social media. The Uttar Pradesh-cadre officer had voluntarily resigned from the Indian Administrative Service on August 30.
In a post on X, Divya said her resignation had been formally accepted and that she was now free from the responsibilities of the IAS, which is the highest civil service position in India and manages public administration, implements government policies, and runs the administrative machinery of the country at the district, state and national level.
Divya described her years in public service as an important and unforgettable chapter of her life and thanked the government and people.
Made Headlines As Mirzapur DM
Divya Mittal became widely known for her tenure as District Magistrate (DM) of Mirzapur, where she worked on bringing drinking water to remote villages in the Vindhya hills.
One of the pet projects that drew particular attention was the supply of tap (piped) water to Lahuriadah village, where residents had reportedly struggled for access to water for decades. Her efforts earned her appreciation from residents.
Her transfer from Mirzapur also triggered an emotional response from residents, particularly women, who reportedly showered flowers on her and wept during her farewell.
However, she was subsequently posted as managing director (MD) of the UP State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) and later MD of the UP Small Industries Corporation.
Divya Mittal had earlier served as Chief Development Officer in Bareilly and as DM in Gonda and Sant Kabir Nagar.
From IIT And IIM to Civil Service
Divya Mittal completed her B.Tech at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and a Master of Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. Before entering the civil service, she also worked with global financial services firm JP Morgan in London.
She returned to India and cleared the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) Civil Services Examination in 2012 before joining the IAS as part of the 2013 batch. Her husband, Gagandeep Singh, is also an IAS officer.
Resignation Process
An IAS officer's resignation is submitted to the Chief Secretary of the cadre state. The resignation is examined for issues such as pending disciplinary or vigilance proceedings and government dues before being forwarded through the prescribed process to the Centre.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) (functions under the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions) processes the resignation at the Central level, with the competent authority taking the final decision.
Visit To Vaishno Devi
After resigning, Divya Mittal also shared a post about her visit to Vaishno Devi. On September 12, she posted a video on X expressing her happiness over having the opportunity to have darshan at the shrine.
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