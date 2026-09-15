ETV Bharat / bharat

UP Cadre IAS Officer Divya Mittal's Resignation Accepted After 13 Years Of Service

One of Divya Mittal's pet projects was the supply of tap water to Lahuriadah village, where residents had struggled for access to water for decades. ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: The resignation of 2013-batch IAS officer Divya Mittal has been accepted, she announced on social media. The Uttar Pradesh-cadre officer had voluntarily resigned from the Indian Administrative Service on August 30.

In a post on X, Divya said her resignation had been formally accepted and that she was now free from the responsibilities of the IAS, which is the highest civil service position in India and manages public administration, implements government policies, and runs the administrative machinery of the country at the district, state and national level.

Divya described her years in public service as an important and unforgettable chapter of her life and thanked the government and people.

Made Headlines As Mirzapur DM

Divya Mittal became widely known for her tenure as District Magistrate (DM) of Mirzapur, where she worked on bringing drinking water to remote villages in the Vindhya hills.

One of the pet projects that drew particular attention was the supply of tap (piped) water to Lahuriadah village, where residents had reportedly struggled for access to water for decades. Her efforts earned her appreciation from residents.

Her transfer from Mirzapur also triggered an emotional response from residents, particularly women, who reportedly showered flowers on her and wept during her farewell.

However, she was subsequently posted as managing director (MD) of the UP State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) and later MD of the UP Small Industries Corporation.

Divya Mittal had earlier served as Chief Development Officer in Bareilly and as DM in Gonda and Sant Kabir Nagar.

From IIT And IIM to Civil Service