ETV Bharat / bharat

IARI Scientists And Farmers Team Up To Address Agriculture Challenges, Ensure Better Earnings

New Delhi: Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) scientists and several farmers of Uttar Pradesh have come together to ascertain challenges pertaining to the agriculture sector and address issues like water pollution, crop diseases and damage caused by stray animals, which affect farm productivity and livelihoods.

The scientists are visiting farms to assess crop conditions and are also examining cattle, including indigenous breeds of cows and buffaloes, as part of the assessment. Explaining the initiative of identifying challenges faced by farmers, Dr Subhashree Sahu, senior scientist of IARI, told ETV Bharat, “When we visited a village for the first time, we conducted a Participatory Rural Appraisal (PRA) to identify the key issues and challenges faced by the villagers. Based on the findings, we will plan interventions under a five-year project.”

“As part of the initial interventions, scientists have provided three components. Since it is currently the mustard cultivation season, they have provided mustard varieties, including Mustard 80 and Mustard 30, along with vegetable varieties to the farmers. These interventions are aimed at addressing the immediate needs of farmers while laying the foundation for the project's long-term action plan,” she added.

Sahu further said that at this stage, scientists have assessed the potential of villages in areas such as mushroom cultivation, pickle-making and other income-generating activities. Based on this assessment, scientists will prepare a detailed action plan and subsequently provide solutions to the identified issues.

Highlighting the discussion between scientists and farmers, a farmer Sanjeev Kumar Premi said, “Under the farmer first initiative, villages are selected and farmers brought together for discussion on their issues. During the meeting, the scientists explained how farmers could make better use of their land and increase their earnings. For instance, if we grow vegetables on a small portion of our land for our own household consumption, then we can save the Rs 100–200 per day that we may otherwise spend on vegetables. So, even a small piece of land can provide some financial benefit.”



He further said that, at the same time, the biggest advantage is that farmers can get fresh and relatively chemical-free food for their families.

File photo of women farm workers planting rice saplings in a paddy field during the monsoon season at Kasba village in Birbhum district of West Bengal (IANS)

The scientists also explained practices such as Jeevamrut and other organic farming methods, including how these inputs can be prepared and used. "The farmers raised the issue of stray animals and the damage they cause to their crops. The scientists assured that they would take up the demand with the government and explore whether there are schemes for small farmers, such as support for fencing or other protective measures," Premi added.

Another farmer Ashok Balyan of Uttar Pradesh told ETV Bharat, “If scientists and farmers come together to identify scientific solutions to the challenges faced by farmers, it will be beneficial for everyone. It will help reduce the excessive use of fertilizer and water, thereby lowering input costs for farmers."

File photo of labourers loading sacks of paddy onto a truck at an agricultural market in Mathura (IANS)

Some farmers said they sought suitable agricultural inputs and suggested that, instead of conventional wheat or vegetable varieties, they should be provided with varieties that require less water. “The overall discussion was aimed at finding ways to help farmers earn more from limited land while reducing input requirements and improving the quality of the food they produce for their families,” the farmers said.

The IARI scientists said the issues were discussed during meetings conducted in Rupbas, Amka, Veerpura and Bambawad villages of Dadri block under the farmer first programme of the institute. “During interactions with farmers, water pollution emerged as a major concern, while diseases affecting paddy and wheat crops were also reported. Farmers said stray animals were causing damage to standing crops, adding to the difficulties faced during cultivation,” the scientists said.

File photo of women farm workers removing weeds from a paddy field during the monsoon season under cloudy skies on the outskirts of Jagdalpur in Bastar district, Chhattisgarh (IANS)

They also identified scope for diversifying farm incomes through pig rearing, fisheries and beekeeping. The farmers, they said, sought training in mushroom cultivation, beekeeping, organic farming and natural farming to develop additional sources of income.

In addition, ahead of the Rabi season, farmers were provided quality seeds of Pusa Mustard-30 and Pusa Vijay, along with IARI’s Rabi vegetable seed of onion, mustard greens and other seasonal vegetables to help them to grow better crops. Under the initiative, the selected villages will be supported over the next five years through farmer participation with a focus on strengthening agriculture, livestock and other livelihood activities, demonstrating new technologies, developing skills and diversifying farmers’ incomes.

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