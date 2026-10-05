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IAF's Suryakiran Team To Headline Tarang Shakti 2026 On Oct 8; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Likely To Attend

Jodhpur: The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) renowned Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) is set to put on a spectacular air show at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in Rajasthan on October 8 to mark the official Air Force Day celebrations.

Flying nine Hawk advanced jet trainers, the SKAT, one of the world’s few nine-aircraft aerobatic teams and the only one currently operating in Asia, will showcase arduous formations and precision manoeuvres over the western skies.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to attend the official celebrations along with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) members and children from special schools. The highly anticipated public aerial display is scheduled during the ongoing Tarang Shakti 2026, a major international air defence drill that began on September 26 and is scheduled to conclude on October 12.

The aerobatic performance typically lasts for about 25 to 30 minutes and will include live commentary for the audience. Formed in 1996, the Suryakiran team consists of highly experienced military pilots who have performed extensively across mainland India and at various air shows internationally.

Representational Image | IAF jets flying during Tarang Shakti 2026 (X/@IAF_MCC)

The air show is part of what the IAF describes as a demonstration of the “Power of Partnership” under the broader Tarang Shakti exercise.

The exercise brings together eight foreign nations deploying air assets, including the US, France, Australia, and the UAE, alongside 32 observer countries. The major highlight this year is the US F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, making its first-ever appearance in an Indian military exercise. France’s Rafale, the UAE’s F-16, and India's indigenous fighter jet ‘Tejas’ will also demonstrate their capabilities in the desert skies.

Jodhpur has previously hosted the Suryakiran team and the Air Force's Sarang helicopter display team.

The current exercises underscore the growing interoperability among global air forces.