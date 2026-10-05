IAF's Suryakiran Team To Headline Tarang Shakti 2026 On Oct 8; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Likely To Attend
The IAF’s Suryakiran team will hold an Air Force Day show in Jodhpur on October 8 during Tarang Shakti, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attending.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
Jodhpur: The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) renowned Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) is set to put on a spectacular air show at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in Rajasthan on October 8 to mark the official Air Force Day celebrations.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to attend the official celebrations along with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) members and children from special schools. The highly anticipated public aerial display is scheduled during the ongoing Tarang Shakti 2026, a major international air defence drill that began on September 26 and is scheduled to conclude on October 12.
Trust in the Skies #ExTarangShakti26 brought together aircraft and aircrew from all participating nations in a shared formation, a powerful display of trust, precision and comradeship. Power in Partnership. #TarangShakti26 #PowerInPartnership @AusAirForce @Armee_de_lair @usairforce @BDairforce @airforcelk @Team_Luftwaffe @modgovae @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India @CareerinIAF @air_veterans— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 3, 2026
Flying nine Hawk advanced jet trainers, the SKAT, one of the world’s few nine-aircraft aerobatic teams and the only one currently operating in Asia, will showcase arduous formations and precision manoeuvres over the western skies.
The aerobatic performance typically lasts for about 25 to 30 minutes and will include live commentary for the audience. Formed in 1996, the Suryakiran team consists of highly experienced military pilots who have performed extensively across mainland India and at various air shows internationally.
The air show is part of what the IAF describes as a demonstration of the “Power of Partnership” under the broader Tarang Shakti exercise.
The exercise brings together eight foreign nations deploying air assets, including the US, France, Australia, and the UAE, alongside 32 observer countries. The major highlight this year is the US F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, making its first-ever appearance in an Indian military exercise. France’s Rafale, the UAE’s F-16, and India's indigenous fighter jet ‘Tejas’ will also demonstrate their capabilities in the desert skies.
Air power meets precision. Jodhpur, get ready! The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team is coming to the Blue City. Against the blue skies of Jodhpur, witness formation, finesse and excellence come together. Suryakiran is coming, and the skies are about to come alive. सदैव सर्वोत्तम 🇮🇳 https://t.co/GDGhSsO5Lc— Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (@Suryakiran_IAF) October 2, 2026
Jodhpur has previously hosted the Suryakiran team and the Air Force's Sarang helicopter display team.
The current exercises underscore the growing interoperability among global air forces.
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