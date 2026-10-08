ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF’s Suryakiran, Sarang Teams Light Up Skies For 94th Air Force Day In Jodhpur

IAF's Sarang team performing during 94th Airforce Day ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) most celebrated Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) on Thursday teamed up with the ‘Sarang’ helicopter display team to paint the skies in tricolour, marking the 94th Air Force Day at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in Rajasthan.

The spectacular air show was held alongside the ongoing ‘Tarang Shakti 2026’ multinational air combat exercise. The daring low-altitude manoeuvres by the advanced combat jets enthralled a massive crowd of military officials, veterans, students and residents.

Alongside the aerobatic team, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets and the indigenous Prachand combat helicopter showcased aerial manoeuvres during the show. Low-level flying by the Sukhoi and Tejas aircraft drew thunderous applause from the crowd. IAF's Sarang team performing during 94th Airforce Day (ETV Bharat) National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and students also viewed a static display featuring the IAF’s Tejas, Sukhoi and Rafale aircraft alongside fighter jets from participating international nations. With base entry restricted to a limited crowd, locals watched the aerial display from the rooftops of their homes. As part of Tarang Shakti 2026, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, on Wednesday interacted with officials from foreign countries participating in the exercise. "The interaction reflected the spirit of professional exchange, mutual understanding and international camaraderie that lies at the heart of Tarang Shakti," IAF posted on X.