IAF’s Suryakiran, Sarang Teams Light Up Skies For 94th Air Force Day In Jodhpur
The IAF's Suryakiran and Sarang teams headlined a spectacular air show in Jodhpur, marking the 94th Air Force Day, reports Manoj Verma
Published : October 8, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Jodhpur: The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) most celebrated Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) on Thursday teamed up with the ‘Sarang’ helicopter display team to paint the skies in tricolour, marking the 94th Air Force Day at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in Rajasthan.
The spectacular air show was held alongside the ongoing ‘Tarang Shakti 2026’ multinational air combat exercise. The daring low-altitude manoeuvres by the advanced combat jets enthralled a massive crowd of military officials, veterans, students and residents.
Alongside the aerobatic team, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets and the indigenous Prachand combat helicopter showcased aerial manoeuvres during the show. Low-level flying by the Sukhoi and Tejas aircraft drew thunderous applause from the crowd.
National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and students also viewed a static display featuring the IAF’s Tejas, Sukhoi and Rafale aircraft alongside fighter jets from participating international nations. With base entry restricted to a limited crowd, locals watched the aerial display from the rooftops of their homes.
As part of Tarang Shakti 2026, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, on Wednesday interacted with officials from foreign countries participating in the exercise.
"The interaction reflected the spirit of professional exchange, mutual understanding and international camaraderie that lies at the heart of Tarang Shakti," IAF posted on X.
Strengthening bonds beyond the cockpit. As part of the ongoing #TarangShakti26 at Jodhpur, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, interacted with officials from Friendly Foreign Countries participating in the exercise. The interaction reflected the spirit of professional exchange, mutual understanding and international camaraderie that lies at the heart of Tarang Shakti. #IAF #TarangShakti26 @AusAirForce @Armee_de_lair @usairforce @BDairforce @airforcelk @Team_Luftwaffe @modgovae @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India @CareerinIAF @air_veterans— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 7, 2026
Sarang team and its show
Abhijit, the Commanding Officer and Team Leader of the IAF’s Sarang team, said they consider themselves brand ambassadors of the Force. “By performing across India and around the world, we showcase the professionalism of the Indian Air Force and India's progress in the aviation industry,” he said.
The team was formed in 2003, at a time when indigenously manufactured ALH helicopters were being inducted into the IAF. An evaluation flight was initially organised to assess the capabilities of these helicopters prior to their formal induction.
Subsequently, the concept of the special display unit emerged to showcase the helicopter’s remarkable capabilities to the world. The team also inspires young people to pursue careers in the defence forces and join in the service of the nation.
#WATCH | Jodhpur, Rajasthan: IAF Group Captain Abhijit Kumar says, " ... i am the commanding officer and team leader of the sarang display team of the indian air force. we call ourselves the brand ambassadors of the indian air force. we conduct displays across india and the world, showcasing the professionalism of the indian air force, india’s advancement in the aviation industry, and attracting youth to join the defence forces as a career option. the team was formed in 2003, when the indigenously built alh helicopters were being inducted into the indian air force. an evaluation flight was built to test the capabilities of these helicopters before formal induction. the idea then emerged to additionally task the unit to carry out displays and showcase the helicopter’s capabilities to the world. since then, we have performed across multiple domestic and international venues, winning the hearts of people."<="" p>— ani (@ani) October 8, 2026
SKAT team and its capabilities
The 25-minute show by SKAT was presented in two parts. In the first segment, nine aircraft executed various formations and demonstrated combat manoeuvres. The team displayed impeccable precision through formations such as the Tricolour, Diamond, Major, Tejas, and ‘Y’.
To further heighten the thrill in the second segment, the aerobatic team split into smaller units and performed daring stunts at low altitudes. These stunts aimed to demonstrate the capabilities of a modern combat aircraft.
The SKAT was established in 1996 and is one of the few teams globally to perform aerobatics with nine aircraft.
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