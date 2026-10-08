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IAF’s Suryakiran, Sarang Teams Light Up Skies For 94th Air Force Day In Jodhpur

The IAF's Suryakiran and Sarang teams headlined a spectacular air show in Jodhpur, marking the 94th Air Force Day, reports Manoj Verma

IAF’s Suryakiran, Sarang Teams Light Up Skies For 94th Air Force Day In Jodhpur
IAF's Sarang team performing during 94th Airforce Day (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 8, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Jodhpur: The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) most celebrated Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) on Thursday teamed up with the ‘Sarang’ helicopter display team to paint the skies in tricolour, marking the 94th Air Force Day at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in Rajasthan.

The spectacular air show was held alongside the ongoing ‘Tarang Shakti 2026’ multinational air combat exercise. The daring low-altitude manoeuvres by the advanced combat jets enthralled a massive crowd of military officials, veterans, students and residents.

Alongside the aerobatic team, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets and the indigenous Prachand combat helicopter showcased aerial manoeuvres during the show. Low-level flying by the Sukhoi and Tejas aircraft drew thunderous applause from the crowd.

IAF’s Suryakiran, Sarang Teams Light Up Skies For 94th Air Force Day In Jodhpur
IAF's Sarang team performing during 94th Airforce Day (ETV Bharat)

National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and students also viewed a static display featuring the IAF’s Tejas, Sukhoi and Rafale aircraft alongside fighter jets from participating international nations. With base entry restricted to a limited crowd, locals watched the aerial display from the rooftops of their homes.

As part of Tarang Shakti 2026, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, on Wednesday interacted with officials from foreign countries participating in the exercise.

"The interaction reflected the spirit of professional exchange, mutual understanding and international camaraderie that lies at the heart of Tarang Shakti," IAF posted on X.

Sarang team and its show

Abhijit, the Commanding Officer and Team Leader of the IAF’s Sarang team, said they consider themselves brand ambassadors of the Force. “By performing across India and around the world, we showcase the professionalism of the Indian Air Force and India's progress in the aviation industry,” he said.

​The team was formed in 2003, at a time when indigenously manufactured ALH helicopters were being inducted into the IAF. An evaluation flight was initially organised to assess the capabilities of these helicopters prior to their formal induction.

Subsequently, the concept of the special display unit emerged to showcase the helicopter’s remarkable capabilities to the world. The team also inspires young people to pursue careers in the defence forces and join in the service of the nation.

SKAT team and its capabilities

The 25-minute show by SKAT was presented in two parts. In the first segment, nine aircraft executed various formations and demonstrated combat manoeuvres. The team displayed impeccable precision through formations such as the Tricolour, Diamond, Major, Tejas, and ‘Y’.

To further heighten the thrill in the second segment, the aerobatic team split into smaller units and performed daring stunts at low altitudes. These stunts aimed to demonstrate the capabilities of a modern combat aircraft.

IAF’s Suryakiran, Sarang Teams Light Up Skies For 94th Air Force Day In Jodhpur
Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of Air Force (ETV Bharat)

The SKAT was established in 1996 and is one of the few teams globally to perform aerobatics with nine aircraft.

Also Read

  1. IAF's Suryakiran Team To Headline Tarang Shakti 2026 On Oct 8; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Likely To Attend
  2. Tarang Shakti 2026: Over 40 Countries Join Multinational Air Exercise In Jodhpur; US F-35, Rafale And F-16 Jets In Action

TAGGED:

INDIAN AIR FORCE DAY
IAF AIR EXERCISE JODHPUR 2026
TARANG SHAKTI 2026
SURYAKIRAN AEROBATIC TEAM AIR SHOW

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