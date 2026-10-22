ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF's 'Wings Over Ganges' Air Show Kicks Off In Varanasi; Tejas, Rafale Draw Crowds

Varanasi: The Indian Air Force's (IAF) 'Wings Over Ganges' aerial show began at Namo Ghat here on Thursday, showcasing the country's air power, advanced aircraft and aerial manoeuvres over the Ganga.

The event, organised to mark 94 years of the IAF's service, drew large crowds to the ghats, where spectators watched fighter jets and helicopters perform aerial manoeuvres. The IAF will showcase 100 aircraft during the event, including 52 fighter jets, 15 transport aircraft, 32 helicopters and one heritage aircraft, officials said.

Rafale, Sukhoi-30MKI, Mirage 2000, Tejas, MiG-29 and Jaguar fighter jets are among the key attractions. Chinook and Apache helicopters, Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) and C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft are also participating in the event.

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team and the Sarang helicopter display team performed aerial manoeuvres. The participation of the IAF's Garud commandos was another highlight. The 'Kashi Formation' featured three Kiran aircraft flying in a V-shaped formation, displaying the colours of the national flag. In the 'Omkar Formation', Mi-17 helicopters flew carrying the Tricolour.

The 'Tridev Formation' featured helicopters of the Army, Navy and Air Force flying together, highlighting coordination and jointness among the three services, officials said. Aircraft from 12 air bases across the country are participating in the event. Thursday's show began at noon and concluded at 2 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to attend the programme on October 25. The air show is scheduled for October 22, 24 and 25. It will not be held on October 23 due to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) elections.