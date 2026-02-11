ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF Tests Fighter Aircraft Operations On Assam's Moran Highway Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit

Moran: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday conducted test landings and take-offs of fighter aircraft on a national highway in Assam’s Moran, marking a first-of-its-kind exercise in the state ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on February 14.

The IAF carried out a series of trials on a four-lane highway after successfully landing a cargo aircraft earlier in the day. Following the cargo aircraft’s operation, fighter jets were tested on the newly developed stretch as part of operational readiness checks.

IAF tests fighter aircraft operations in Assam (ETV Bharat)

The four-lane road has been developed as an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF). which will be formally inaugurated by PM Modi during his visit. The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Moran on February 14 via a special aircraft from the Chabua Air Force Stationand will land directly on the highway to inaugurate the facility.