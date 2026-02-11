IAF Tests Fighter Aircraft Operations On Assam's Moran Highway Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit
IAF had conducted fighter jet trials on the Assam highway ahead of PM Modi’s inauguration of the Northeast’s first Emergency Landing Facility.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Moran: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday conducted test landings and take-offs of fighter aircraft on a national highway in Assam’s Moran, marking a first-of-its-kind exercise in the state ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on February 14.
The IAF carried out a series of trials on a four-lane highway after successfully landing a cargo aircraft earlier in the day. Following the cargo aircraft’s operation, fighter jets were tested on the newly developed stretch as part of operational readiness checks.
The four-lane road has been developed as an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF). which will be formally inaugurated by PM Modi during his visit. The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Moran on February 14 via a special aircraft from the Chabua Air Force Stationand will land directly on the highway to inaugurate the facility.
Ahead of the visit, the Dibrugarh district administration, the Indian Air Force, and agencies associated with the construction of the ELF have stepped up preparations. Vehicular movement on the four-lane stretch has been suspended since February 6 to facilitate the trials and security arrangements. The IAF has deployed personnel at the site and is closely monitoring all test operations.
The Emergency Landing Facility has been constructed over a 4.2-kilometre stretch on the Demow-Moran stretch of NH-127 at Jatiyani. It is the first Emergency Landing Facility in the Northeast.
In the future, during emergencies or strategic operations, the stretch will be capable of handling landings by advanced IAF fighter aircraft such as Rafale, Sukhoi, and MiG jets, significantly enhancing India’s defence preparedness in the region.
