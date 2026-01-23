ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF's Sarang Helicopter Team To Perform At Singapore Airshow 2026

Sarang Helicopter performs during last day of 13th edition AERO INDIA 2021 at Yelahanka Air Base, in Bengaluru on Friday 5th February 2021 ( IANS )

Singapore: The Indian Air Force’s Sarang helicopter display team will join several renowned military aerobatic teams for their precision flying performances at the Singapore Airshow 2026 early next month, show organisers said on Friday.

"Singapore, we’ve arrived! The Sarang Helicopter Display Team is gearing up for breathtaking manoeuvres at the Singapore Airshow 2026 at Changi Exhibition Centre. Get ready to look up. This is going to be spectacular!" the Sarang team said in an X post on Thursday.

Others in the helicopter display at the biennial show include the Indonesian Air Force’s Jupiter aerobatic team and the People’s Liberation Army Air Force’s Bayi aerobatic team, organiser Experia Events of Singapore said.

The airshow will be held at the Changi Exhibition Centre on the East Coast of Singapore from February 3 to 9. It will feature a total of eight aerial displays by six air forces and two commercial aircraft manufacturers. This edition’s flying display line-up brings together a mix of modern combat and commercial aircraft.

Making its debut at airshow is the Royal Australian Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II, an advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft. The Royal Malaysian Air Force’s Sukhoi Su-30MKM fighter jet will again be performing at the show this year, having done so in the 2016 and 2018 editions, the organiser said.

Representing the host nation, the Republic of Singapore Air Force will present its Integrated Display Team featuring the F-16C fighter jet and the AH-64D Apache attack helicopter. Two headline-making commercial aircraft are also in the line-up.