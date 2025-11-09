ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF's Prowess Near 'Chicken's Neck Corridor' Will Give 'Sleepless Nights' To Enemies: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who witnessed the Indian Air Force's first-ever full-scale air show in the Northeast at Guwahati on Sunday, said that the show of strength, skill and spirit close to the 'Chicken's Neck corridor' will give "sleepless nights" to enemies.

The IAF showcased aircraft such as Rafale, Sukhoi-30, MiG-29, Mirage, Jaguar, IL-78 refueler, C-17 Globemaster, Antonov AN-32, C-130 Hercules and helicopters such as Apache, MI-17 and Advanced Light Helicopter-MK1 in the event marking the 93rd anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force.

The Eastern Air Command organised the one-and-a-half-hour 'Flying Display 2025' air show above the Brahmaputra River near Lachit Ghat, displaying over 75 fighter helicopters and aircraft in more than 25 formations. These flying machines operated from seven air bases in the region -- Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat, Chabua, Hasimara, Bagdogra and Panagarh.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya also attended the event, besides Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal A P Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Surat Singh, and other senior IAF officials.

In an X post after the show, Sarma offered his gratitude to the people of Guwahati for turning up in large numbers to witness 'Flying Display 2025'.

"The North East's first ever air show was indeed a breathtaking show of strength, skill & spirit. Your overwhelming support for Bharat's Air Warriors -- so close to the Chicken's Neck and four international borders -- will give sleepless nights to enemies inside and outside the country," he added.

"From being nearly abandoned during the 1962 war to sending such a powerful message of aerial dominance, the Northeast has come a long way under the visionary leadership of Adarniya @narendramodi Ji. Jai Hind," Sarma said.