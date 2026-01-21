ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF Plane Crashes In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Rescue Operation Underway

Prayagraj: An aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) reportedly crashed into a water body in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. A rescue operation has been initiated, but there are no details of any casualties so far.

Some reports suggested that it was a trainer aircraft, and two pilots were injured. But there is no official confirmation yet.