IAF Plane Crashes In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Rescue Operation Underway
Published : January 21, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Prayagraj: An aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) reportedly crashed into a water body in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. A rescue operation has been initiated, but there are no details of any casualties so far.
Some reports suggested that it was a trainer aircraft, and two pilots were injured. But there is no official confirmation yet.
VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: A trainee aircraft has reportedly crashed into a water body in Prayagraj. Rescue operations underway. More details are awaited.#Prayagraj— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/r62ZjtoRhh
The incident comes months after the Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025, where an Indian Air Force aircraft went down during a demonstration flight, resulting in the pilot’s death. The incident had already put aviation safety in the backdrop of heightened scrutiny in India.