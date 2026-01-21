ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF Plane Crashes In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Rescue Operation Underway

Some reports suggested that it was a trainer aircraft, and two pilots were injured, but there is no official confirmation.

IAF Plane Crashes In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Rescue Operation Underway
IAF Plane Crashes In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Rescue Operation Underway (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 21, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Prayagraj: An aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) reportedly crashed into a water body in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. A rescue operation has been initiated, but there are no details of any casualties so far.

Some reports suggested that it was a trainer aircraft, and two pilots were injured. But there is no official confirmation yet.

The incident comes months after the Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025, where an Indian Air Force aircraft went down during a demonstration flight, resulting in the pilot’s death. The incident had already put aviation safety in the backdrop of heightened scrutiny in India.

TAGGED:

ARMY AIRCRAFT CRASH
ARMY PLANE CRASHES IN PRAYAGRAJ
PRAYAGRAJ
IAF PLANE CRASHES IN UTTAR PRADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.