ETV Bharat / bharat

Touchdown At 13,629 Feet: IAF's IL 76 Sets World Record In Ladakh's Nyoma, Boosting India's Strategic Airlift Capability Near China Border

Srinagar: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has on Saturday achieved a major milestone in high-altitude aviation after its IL-76MD military transport aircraft successfully landed at the Nyoma airfield in eastern Ladakh, setting a world record for the highest-altitude landing ever made by the aircraft.

The historic landing, at an elevation of 13,629 feet, marks a significant achievement for India's strategic airlift capabilities and highlights the ability of the country's military aviation fleet to operate in some of the world's most challenging geographical conditions.

Announcing the achievement, an IAF spokesperson said the IL-76MD had scripted history with the successful landing at Nyoma, describing it as the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world.

IAF's IL-76 Sets World Record For Highest Altitude Landing In Ladakh's Nyoma (Special Arrangement)

The Air Force credited the aircraft's enduring operational capabilities and the exceptional skill, precision and professionalism of its crew for the achievement.

"13,629 feet. A new height in aviation history," the IAF said, describing the landing as a milestone that reinforces India's strategic airlift capability.

IAF's IL-76 Sets World Record For Highest Altitude Landing In Ladakh's Nyoma (Special Arrangement)

The achievement is particularly significant given Nyoma's location in eastern Ladakh, close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The airfield is expected to play an important role in strengthening military logistics, improving connectivity to forward areas and facilitating the rapid movement of troops and equipment along India's sensitive northern frontier.

Mudh-Nyoma airfield is among India's highest-altitude airfields and the closest Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) to the LAC in the region.

The airfield has undergone a major infrastructure upgrade, transforming from a small mud strip into a strategically important aviation facility equipped with a three-kilometre-long paved runway.

IAF's IL-76 Sets World Record For Highest Altitude Landing In Ladakh's Nyoma (Special Arrangement)

The runway has been designed to support heavy military transport aircraft and facilitate emergency as well as strategic operations in the challenging terrain of eastern Ladakh.

The facility is also expected to remain operational in extreme winter conditions, when temperatures in the region can fall below minus 20 degrees Celsius.

The successful landing of the IL-76MD provides a major demonstration of the airfield's operational potential and the Indian Air Force's ability to deploy heavy-lift aircraft in high-altitude areas.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which has been involved in developing critical infrastructure in the region, has also been strengthening road connectivity to forward military positions.

The development of the Nyoma airfield has assumed greater importance following the 2020 India-China border standoff in eastern Ladakh, which prompted a renewed focus on strengthening military infrastructure along the northern frontier.

The project was sanctioned in 2021 at an estimated cost of Rs 214 crore. The Director General of the Border Roads Organisation, Lt. Gen. Raghu Srinivasan, had earlier indicated that the remaining infrastructure work at Nyoma was expected to be completed by October.