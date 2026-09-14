ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF's 'Dronathon-2026' Begins At Pokhran Range In Rajasthan

The event showcases the capabilities of drones, anti-drone systems, and other state-of-the-art unmanned technologies developed by Indian industries. These live demonstrations, conducted under the strategic conditions of Pokhran, will also provide an opportunity to evaluate the practical utility and operational effectiveness of these technologies.

During this three-day event, companies from the country's defense and technology sectors will conduct live demonstrations of their indigenous drone and anti-drone technologies. Prior to the event, the Indian Air Force conducted an extensive outreach campaign with the industry, eliciting an enthusiastic response from the defense and technology sectors.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS), inaugurated Dronathon-2026 at the Pokhran Range. On this occasion, he emphasized the nation's growing capabilities in the field of unmanned technology and the importance of developing indigenous defense technologies.

An IAF helicopter deployed during the 'Dronathon-2026' at Pokhran Range in Jaisalmer (ETV Bharat)

The event, which brings together domestic manufacturers to exhibit their capabilities and advancements in Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and counter-UAS, is aimed at strengthening the national goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) and enhancing the Air Force's operational capabilities in the unmanned systems domain.

Jaisalmer: The Indian Air Force's three-day 'Dronathon-2026' commenced at the Pokhran Range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Monday.

Air Marshal Prem Kumar stated that the primary objective of Dronathon-2026 is to increase industry participation in the unmanned technology sector. The event will highlight technologies related to Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and anti-drone systems.

Various companies will demonstrate the real-world capabilities of their products and systems at the Pokhran Range. This will allow for the assessment of indigenous technologies against the current and future requirements of the defense sector.

IAF's 'Dronathon-2026' Commences At Pokhran Range In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

According to the Air Marshal, the event will feature a wide range of unmanned systems developed for diverse operational roles. These include systems for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; target-oriented unmanned systems; logistics and supply-delivery drones; UAS equipped with electronic warfare capabilities; and systems for mapping and surveying.

The demonstration of these technologies will also highlight the growing role of unmanned systems amidst the evolving needs of the defense sector.

IAF's 'Dronathon-2026' Commences At Pokhran Range In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Kumar stated that the 'Dronathon' places special emphasis not only on conventional drone technology but also on modern and advanced systems. The event will showcase AI-based anti-drone technology, autonomous navigation, real-time data transmission, and advanced payload systems.

These technologies will demonstrate ongoing efforts to make drones more capable, precise, and effective across diverse operational conditions.

The technologies showcased at Dronethon-2026 are not limited to the defense sector alone. The event will feature live demonstrations of applications related to border surveillance, disaster management, infrastructure inspection, and various civil operations. Thus, the aim is to highlight the utility of drone technology across both military and civilian domains.

IAF's 'Dronathon-2026' Commences At Pokhran Range In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Dronethon-2026 has been designed not merely as a standard drone exhibition, but as a comprehensive platform for innovation, collaboration, and capacity building. Its objective is to establish better coordination between technology-developing companies and the actual end-users. By aligning indigenous industrial technologies with real-world operational requirements, systems will be identified that can be further developed and scaled to meet future defense needs.