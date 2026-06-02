ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF, DRDO Conduct Successful Flight Tests Of RudraM-II Missile, Says Defence Ministry

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday successfully conducted flight tests of the RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from an SU-30 MKI fighter jet.

The tests were carried out under extreme release conditions and along a critical trajectory, demonstrating the capability of all the Anti-Radiation Missile's subsystems.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the missile successfully guided itself to a predefined target after launch and struck it with pinpoint accuracy. All trial objectives were achieved, as confirmed by flight data collected through various range instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, Odisha.

RudraM-II is an indigenously developed, solid-propellant air-launched missile designed for air-to-surface missions. The weapon is intended to neutralise a wide range of enemy assets and incorporates several advanced indigenous technologies developed by various DRDO laboratories.

The missile has been developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, the nodal DRDO laboratory for the project, in collaboration with other DRDO facilities including the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), and ITR.

Several Development-cum-Production Partners (DcPPs), along with agencies such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Regional Centre for Military Airworthiness (RCMA), the Missile System Quality Assurance Agency (MSQAA), and other industry partners, also contributed to the programme.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the efforts of DRDO, the IAF, defence public sector undertakings, industry partners and other stakeholders involved in the project, the MoD statement added.

He stated that the tests have demonstrated the growing maturity of indigenous defence technologies, contributing significantly to Aatmanirbharta in advanced weapon systems.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO also congratulated all teams associated with the programme for the successful achievement.