IAF Demonstrated Its Air Defence Capabilities During Op Sindoor, Ready For Any Exigency: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh
The Air Chief said IAF's strength was not determined by its operational preparedness and its ability to act quickly when required, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The Indian Air Force demonstrated its speed, destructive power and effective air defence capabilities during Operation Sindoor and remains committed to address any exigency, said Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Wednesday.
Speaking at the 94th Air Force Day celebrations at Hindan air base, the Air Chief said recent conflicts around the world have clearly demonstrated that airpower was the primary means of protecting a nation's interests.
Air Chief Marshal Singh said the IAF's strength was not merely determined by the sophistication of its aircraft and weapon systems, but by its operational preparedness and its ability to act quickly and confidently when required. "Last year, the whole world witnessed the speed with which the Indian Air Force moved into combat operations", he said while referring to Operation Sindoor. He said IAF had demonstrated both its destructive power and effective air defence capabilities during the operation.
Air Chief Marshal Singh said the IAF was entering an era shaped by artificial intelligence and digital innovation. AI is being used to help commanders analyse large volumes of data and take informed decisions, he said. "Autonomous systems are being developed with a 'man-in-the-loop' approach, with the objective of creating an AI augmented force while keeping human authority at the core. The IAF is also focusing on emerging technologies ranging from drones and hypersonic vehicles to advanced aircraft and satellites", he added.
'Atmanirbharta' the guiding principle
The Air Chief said self reliance remained a guiding principle for the IAF and highlighted its engagement with industry and academic institutions. He cited indigenous platforms and systems including Tejas, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, Dhruv and Prachand helicopters, Astra missiles, Akash air defence systems and BrahMos missiles as examples of this effort. He said rapid adoption of emerging technologies had become a top priority for the force.
Air Chief Marshal Singh described space as a natural extension of the air domain and said IAF was strengthening its collaboration with ISRO and domestic space agencies. He also referred to the IAF's role in the Gaganyaan mission saying the force was preparing to extend its capabilities beyond the atmosphere.
The Air Chief also underlined the IAF's role in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, saying its personnel had responded to floods and other disasters by protecting lives and property and delivering relief. He said the IAF's commitment to humanitarian assistance extended beyond India's borders as well, in line with the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.
Focus on Jointness
Greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force has rendered exemplary service to the nation, upholding high standards of professionalism, discipline and preparedness. Operation Sindoor demonstrated the courage, precision and operational preparedness of our air warriors in safeguarding the nation’s security. They have also extended valuable assistance during disasters and humanitarian crises. Their dedication remains a source of inspiration and pride for the nation. May the Indian Air Force continue to uphold its proud legacy of service and excellence.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2026
On integration among the armed forces, the Air Chief said joint planning and integrated combat operations with the Army and Navy had become a daily activity. He said, exchange of capabilities and manpower among the three services was strengthening interoperability and helping build a more integrated and cohesive military force. "We all bring unique strengths and capabilities to the table and together we all can achieve far more', he added.
On the occasion of Air Force Day, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi extended their greetings to the Indian Air Force and its personnel. They paid tributes to the courage, dedication and sacrifices of the air warriors who continue to serve and protect the nation.
India is proud of our Air Warriors. On Air Force Day, we salute their courage and commitment to protect our skies! https://t.co/ZiPJOlVd2C— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2026
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