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IAF Demonstrated Its Air Defence Capabilities During Op Sindoor, Ready For Any Exigency: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh inspects the guard of honour during the 94th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad ( IANS )

Ghaziabad: The Indian Air Force demonstrated its speed, destructive power and effective air defence capabilities during Operation Sindoor and remains committed to address any exigency, said Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 94th Air Force Day celebrations at Hindan air base, the Air Chief said recent conflicts around the world have clearly demonstrated that airpower was the primary means of protecting a nation's interests. Air Chief Marshal Singh said the IAF's strength was not merely determined by the sophistication of its aircraft and weapon systems, but by its operational preparedness and its ability to act quickly and confidently when required. "Last year, the whole world witnessed the speed with which the Indian Air Force moved into combat operations", he said while referring to Operation Sindoor. He said IAF had demonstrated both its destructive power and effective air defence capabilities during the operation.

During the Air Force Day parade, advanced fighter jets, radar system, missiles and helicopters were put on display at Hindan Air Force Station. People who gathered to witness the parade were particularly excited to see the powerful aircraft from such a close distance. The sight of fighter jets and helicopters flying overhead and being displayed on the ground drew a lot of attention, with many spectators capturing the moments on their phones. For those present, seeing the IAF’s frontline platforms up close was not just an exciting experience but also a moment of pride.

Indian Air Force personnel perform during the 94th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad (IANS)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Tiger Moth aircraft flies past during the 94th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad (IANS)

The Air Chief stressed that IAF was continuously preparing for different operational requirements through realistic training and exercises. "We train as we fight," he said, adding that professional training was the foundation of operational capability. He highlighted exercises such as Vayushakti, Dronathon and the ongoing multilateral air exercise Tarang Shakti as part of efforts to validate combat readiness and integrate emerging technologies into operational frameworks.

Air Chief Marshal Singh said the IAF was entering an era shaped by artificial intelligence and digital innovation. AI is being used to help commanders analyse large volumes of data and take informed decisions, he said. "Autonomous systems are being developed with a 'man-in-the-loop' approach, with the objective of creating an AI augmented force while keeping human authority at the core. The IAF is also focusing on emerging technologies ranging from drones and hypersonic vehicles to advanced aircraft and satellites", he added.



'Atmanirbharta' the guiding principle



The Air Chief said self reliance remained a guiding principle for the IAF and highlighted its engagement with industry and academic institutions. He cited indigenous platforms and systems including Tejas, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, Dhruv and Prachand helicopters, Astra missiles, Akash air defence systems and BrahMos missiles as examples of this effort. He said rapid adoption of emerging technologies had become a top priority for the force.

An Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter aircraft on display during the 94th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad (IANS)

Air Chief Marshal Singh described space as a natural extension of the air domain and said IAF was strengthening its collaboration with ISRO and domestic space agencies. He also referred to the IAF's role in the Gaganyaan mission saying the force was preparing to extend its capabilities beyond the atmosphere.

The Air Chief also underlined the IAF's role in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, saying its personnel had responded to floods and other disasters by protecting lives and property and delivering relief. He said the IAF's commitment to humanitarian assistance extended beyond India's borders as well, in line with the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.



Focus on Jointness



On integration among the armed forces, the Air Chief said joint planning and integrated combat operations with the Army and Navy had become a daily activity. He said, exchange of capabilities and manpower among the three services was strengthening interoperability and helping build a more integrated and cohesive military force. "We all bring unique strengths and capabilities to the table and together we all can achieve far more', he added.



On the occasion of Air Force Day, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi extended their greetings to the Indian Air Force and its personnel. They paid tributes to the courage, dedication and sacrifices of the air warriors who continue to serve and protect the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu posted on social media platform X and greeted air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day, praising the IAF’s courage, professionalism and preparedness. She highlighted the force’s role in Operation Sindoor and humanitarian relief.Prime Minister Modi posted a video message on X and said India is proud of its air warriors. "On Air Force Day, we salute their courage and commitment to protect our skies," he said. Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi wrote, "On Air Force Day, I salute the brave men and women of the Indian Air Force. Your courage and unwavering dedication keep our skies secure and our nation protected. We remain deeply indebted to your service and sacrifices."