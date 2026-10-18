IAF Conducts Short-Notice Evacuation From Ladakh; 30-Year-Old Critically Ill Patient Airlifted To Delhi
The patient was airlifted by the IAF personnel on board a C-130J aircraft and subsequently transferred to AIIMS for further treatment.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Leh: A 30-year-old critically ill civilian patient was airlifted from Leh district in Ladakh to Delhi by the Indian Air Force (IAF), which carried out the operation in darkness and challenging weather conditions, an official said on Sunday.
According to spokesperson for the IAF, the patient was airlifted late night on Saturday by the IAF personnel on board a C-130J aircraft. The evacuation mission required a high degree of operational preparedness, professional coordination and timely execution, the IAF said.
Sharing more details about the evacuation by the Indian Air Force, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said that the IAF C-130J aircraft airlifted the critically ill patient from Leh to Palam air base in Delhi for further medical care.
"The mission was carried out in darkness and challenging weather conditions, requiring a high degree of operational preparedness, professional coordination and timely execution," it said in a statement.
The patient was subsequently transferred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for further treatment, it said.
“The mission reflects the IAF’s operational readiness and its ability to respond promptly to critical humanitarian requirements, including medical evacuation under challenging conditions,” added the ministry.
It can be recalled that on August 19 this year, an Indian Air Force Cheetah helicopter undertook a casualty evacuation mission to rescue a 56-year-old overseas citizen of India, settled in the USA, from Sumzon Glacier in Pheyang Valley of Ladakh, at an altitude of 15,000 feet.
Despite the challenging terrain, and restricted landing area, the crew executed a safe landing and evacuated the survivor to Leh for further medical care.
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