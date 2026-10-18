ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF Conducts Short-Notice Evacuation From Ladakh; 30-Year-Old Critically Ill Patient Airlifted To Delhi

Leh: A 30-year-old critically ill civilian patient was airlifted from Leh district in Ladakh to Delhi by the Indian Air Force (IAF), which carried out the operation in darkness and challenging weather conditions, an official said on Sunday.

According to spokesperson for the IAF, the patient was airlifted late night on Saturday by the IAF personnel on board a C-130J aircraft. The evacuation mission required a high degree of operational preparedness, professional coordination and timely execution, the IAF said.

IAF conducts short notice casualty evacuation from Leh (Special Arrangement)

Sharing more details about the evacuation by the Indian Air Force, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said that the IAF C-130J aircraft airlifted the critically ill patient from Leh to Palam air base in Delhi for further medical care.

"The mission was carried out in darkness and challenging weather conditions, requiring a high degree of operational preparedness, professional coordination and timely execution," it said in a statement.

The patient was subsequently transferred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for further treatment, it said.