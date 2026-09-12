ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF Commanders' Meet Focuses On Air Force's Operational Capabilities

Bengaluru: The IAF's Training Command held its annual Commanders' conference, focused on aligning training verticals with strategic objectives to enhance the IAF's operational capabilities in an increasingly complex environment. Training Command Commanders' Conference 2026 was held at Headquarters Training Command (HQTC) Bengaluru from 10 to 12 September 2026.

Air Marshal S Shrinivas, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command (AOC-in-C, TC) presided over the conference, which was attended by commanders of all the training establishments under Training Command and senior functionaries from HQ TC, an official release said on Saturday.

"The annual conference focused on aligning training verticals with strategic objectives to enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF in an increasingly complex environment," it said. During the conference, guest lectures on the future acquisition plan for the IAF and a policy update on induction of Agniveervayus were also delivered.

It also included comprehensive reviews from senior branch heads at HQ TC, who presented their respective domains, highlighting initiatives undertaken to overcome challenges and achieve training objectives, the release said.