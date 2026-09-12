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IAF Commanders' Meet Focuses On Air Force's Operational Capabilities

The conference focused on aligning training verticals with strategic objectives to enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF in an increasingly complex environment

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By PTI

Published : September 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST

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Bengaluru: The IAF's Training Command held its annual Commanders' conference, focused on aligning training verticals with strategic objectives to enhance the IAF's operational capabilities in an increasingly complex environment. Training Command Commanders' Conference 2026 was held at Headquarters Training Command (HQTC) Bengaluru from 10 to 12 September 2026.

Air Marshal S Shrinivas, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command (AOC-in-C, TC) presided over the conference, which was attended by commanders of all the training establishments under Training Command and senior functionaries from HQ TC, an official release said on Saturday.

"The annual conference focused on aligning training verticals with strategic objectives to enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF in an increasingly complex environment," it said. During the conference, guest lectures on the future acquisition plan for the IAF and a policy update on induction of Agniveervayus were also delivered.

It also included comprehensive reviews from senior branch heads at HQ TC, who presented their respective domains, highlighting initiatives undertaken to overcome challenges and achieve training objectives, the release said.

In his address, AOC-in-C, TC Shrinivas emphasised the importance of transformative training in enhancing the IAF's combat readiness. He also lauded the excellence displayed by various training establishments.

As part of the event, AOC-in-C, TC also presented trophies to the stations in recognition of outstanding achievements in operations, maintenance and administration. The 'Pride of the Training Command' trophy was awarded to Air Force Station Yelahanka, it added.

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