We Need 36 To 40 Aircraft Every Year: IAF Chief On Depleting Number Of Fighter Squadrons
Singh also praised Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery during a critical mid-air emergency involving Flight FZ1073.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Saturday said that India needs 36 to 40 aircraft every year while emphasising that Air power remains crucial in the context of overall military strength.
Addressing an annual press conference on 94th Air Force Day here, Singh also praised Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery during a critical mid-air emergency involving Flight FZ1073.
#WATCH | On creating a drone force, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh says, "Drones are not revolutionary to the Indian Air Force, but evolutionary. We are growing the number of drones and loitering munitions. Whether we need a separate drone force, I don't think so. They… pic.twitter.com/g71F1y6jH4— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2026
"What he has done is exceptionally brave. He showed great physical and mental resolve. It is a lesson for us," he said.
Singh talked about the delay in the AMCA fifth-gen, other programmes, saying, "If there are delays in the AMCA fifth-generation fighter programme, we may have to look at other options. Russia has offered the Su-57, but no decision has been taken yet. We would like to increase the number of aircraft in our inventory."