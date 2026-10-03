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We Need 36 To 40 Aircraft Every Year: IAF Chief On Depleting Number Of Fighter Squadrons

Singh also praised Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery during a critical mid-air emergency involving Flight FZ1073.

FILE- IAF Chief AP Singh
FILE- IAF Chief AP Singh (ANI Screengrab)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 3, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Saturday said that India needs 36 to 40 aircraft every year while emphasising that Air power remains crucial in the context of overall military strength.

Addressing an annual press conference on 94th Air Force Day here, Singh also praised Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery during a critical mid-air emergency involving Flight FZ1073.

"What he has done is exceptionally brave. He showed great physical and mental resolve. It is a lesson for us," he said.

Singh talked about the delay in the AMCA fifth-gen, other programmes, saying, "If there are delays in the AMCA fifth-generation fighter programme, we may have to look at other options. Russia has offered the Su-57, but no decision has been taken yet. We would like to increase the number of aircraft in our inventory."

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INDIAN AIR FORCE
IAF CHIEF AP SINGH

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