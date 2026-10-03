ETV Bharat / bharat

We Need 36 To 40 Aircraft Every Year: IAF Chief On Depleting Number Of Fighter Squadrons

New Delhi: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Saturday said that India needs 36 to 40 aircraft every year while emphasising that Air power remains crucial in the context of overall military strength.

"What he has done is exceptionally brave. He showed great physical and mental resolve. It is a lesson for us," he said.

Singh talked about the delay in the AMCA fifth-gen, other programmes, saying, "If there are delays in the AMCA fifth-generation fighter programme, we may have to look at other options. Russia has offered the Su-57, but no decision has been taken yet. We would like to increase the number of aircraft in our inventory."