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IAF Chief Flies Last Fighter Jet Sortie Aboard Indigenous Tejas

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who is set to superannuate at the end of this month, has flown his last fighter jet sortie aboard an indigenous Tejas, the force said on Monday.

In a post shared late at night on X, the Indian Air Force said the sortie flown during Exercise Tarang Shakti at Jodhpur Air Force Station reflects the spirit of a fighter pilot who has always believed in leading from the front.

It also shared a video of his sortie and images of him flying alongside friendly foreign country aircraft and the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team during the exercise. Singh retires on October 31. "A FINAL FIGHTER SORTIE. A LIFETIME OF PASSION. At the controls of the indigenous Tejas, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, takes to the skies for his last fighter sortie — a defining moment in a distinguished career shaped by an abiding passion for flying and an unwavering commitment to serving the Nation," it posted.