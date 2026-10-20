ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF Chief Takes 'Last Sortie In Uniform' Near Hyderabad, Flies Kiran Aircraft

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh flew the Kiran aircraft with his instructor, Wing Commander (retd) V S Kochchar at the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal near Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 ( PTI )

Hyderabad: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Tuesday took his "last sortie in uniform" in a Kiran aircraft at the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal near here, in what he described as completing a circle by flying a machine that first showed him the skies.

Days ahead of his retirement later this month, it was a nostalgic moment for Singh as he flew the Kiran aircraft with his instructor, Wing Commander (retd) V S Kochchar, who taught him flying at the AFA, the IAF chief's alma mater, four decades ago.

Recalling his first flight on January 20, 1984 with Kochchar in a Kiran aircraft at the AFA, Singh said he did his "last sortie in uniform" on Tuesday with his teacher by his side. He expressed his gratitude to his guru. Air Chief Marshal Singh was given a water cannon salute as a mark of respect as he landed, concluding the sortie. The IAF chief passed out from the AFA in 1984 with a Sword of Honour. He had flown his last fighter jet sortie aboard an indigenous Tejas on October 12 during Exercise Tarang Shakti at Jodhpur Air Force Station.