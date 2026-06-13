ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Air Force's AN-32 Aircraft Crashes In Assam, Pilot Feared Dead; IAF Orders Court Of Inquiry

Jorhat: An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed at the Jorhat Air Force station in Assam on Saturday, the Indian Air Force said as it shared the initial inputs about the incident. It is feared that the pilot may have lost his life in the crash, though officially neither the IAF nor Defence Ministry has confirmed any fatalities.

The military aircraft crashed at the Air Force Station during landing. "Further details are awaited as rescue and investigation efforts continue at the site," an IAF official said.

The IAF, in a brief post on X, said it had ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident. "A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said.

Initial visuals from the crash spot showed IAF ground personnel around the wreckage of the crashed transport aircraft. The visuals show the aircraft broken into two, with smoke still billowing out of the front part of the aircraft. An IAF official said firefighting operations are underway at the accident site.