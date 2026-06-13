Indian Air Force's AN-32 Aircraft Crashes In Assam, Pilot Feared Dead; IAF Orders Court Of Inquiry
A defence spokesperson said the AN-32 aircraft was landing at IAF's airbase in the Rowriah area of Jorhat when the incident occurred.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST
Jorhat: An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed at the Jorhat Air Force station in Assam on Saturday, the Indian Air Force said as it shared the initial inputs about the incident. It is feared that the pilot may have lost his life in the crash, though officially neither the IAF nor Defence Ministry has confirmed any fatalities.
The military aircraft crashed at the Air Force Station during landing. "Further details are awaited as rescue and investigation efforts continue at the site," an IAF official said.
The IAF, in a brief post on X, said it had ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident. "A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said.
An IAF An-32 aircraft met with an accident today while landing at Jorhat.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2026
A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident. @DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD@HQ_IDS_India@adgpi@IndiannavyMedia@indiannavy
Initial visuals from the crash spot showed IAF ground personnel around the wreckage of the crashed transport aircraft. The visuals show the aircraft broken into two, with smoke still billowing out of the front part of the aircraft. An IAF official said firefighting operations are underway at the accident site.
A defence spokesperson said the AN-32 aircraft was landing at the IAF's airbase in the Rowriah area of Jorhat when the incident occurred. "Senior IAF officials have rushed to the area, and casualty, if any, is yet to be ascertained," the spokesperson said.
AN-32: Brief History
The Antonov AN-32 is a Soviet-origin, twin-engine tactical light military transport aircraft designed by the Antonov Design Bureau in Ukraine. Developed specifically to meet the requirements of the IAF, the aircraft is derived from the older An-26 model but features significantly more powerful engines positioned above the wings.
This unique design allows it to perform exceptionally well in extreme tropical and high-altitude mountain environments. What led to Saturday's incident is not clear so far, but the weather in Jorhat was quite gloomy this morning, so it is to be seen whether it had anything to do with the crash.
Technical Specifications of AN-32
- Power: Two Ivchenko AI-20 turboprop engines generating 5,100 shaft horsepower each.
- Cruising Speed: Approximately 470 km/h to 530 km/h.
- Operational Range: 2,500 kilometres.
- Service Ceiling: 9,500 metres (approx. 31,000 feet).
- Maximum Takeoff Weight: 27,000 kilograms.
Past Crashes Involving AN-32 Aircraft
In June 2019, an IAF AN-32 carrying 13 personnel went missing after taking off from Jorhat Air Force Station for Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh. After an extensive search operation, the wreckage was located in the mountainous terrain of Arunachal Pradesh, and all 13 personnel on board were declared dead.
Another AN-32 disappeared over the Bay of Bengal in July 2016 while flying from Chennai to Port Blair with 29 personnel on board. Despite one of India’s largest search operations, the aircraft could not be located for years, and all those on board were presumed dead. Debris linked to the aircraft was eventually identified in 2024.
Read ETV Bharat's 2019 report: Ocean scientists locate IAF's missing AN32 aircraft debris in seabed seven years later