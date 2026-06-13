ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF AN-32 Aircraft Crash: A Look At Past Mishaps Involving The Cargo Plane

Rescue operation underway after an AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Jorhat, Assam, on Saturday, June 13, 2026. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: As the AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed during landing at the Jorhat Air Force station in Assam on Saturday, it was not the first such mishap involving the Air Force's cargo aircraft.

ETV Bharat takes a look at the timeline of the crashes of the AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

On 7 March 2025, an Antonov AN-32 military aircraft registered as K2752 was destroyed in a landing accident at Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal. The aircraft was attempting to land when, for reasons that remain unknown, it crashed less than 10 km from the airport.

Fortunately, all occupants escaped unharmed, and there were no fatalities or injuries on the ground. While the aircraft itself was completely destroyed, this incident stands out as one of the rare AN-32 crashes with survivors.

On 3 June 2019 at 13:00 local time, an AN-32 military aircraft registered as K2752 crashed in Arunachal Pradesh. The aircraft, built in 1987 (MSN: 10 09), had departed Jorhat Airport at 12:27 for Mechuka. About half an hour into the flight, radio and radar contact were lost while the aircraft was cruising.

A massive search and rescue operation was launched, and after eight days, on 11 June, the wreckage was located by a Mil Mi-17 helicopter crew at an altitude of 12,000 feet in a steep, wooded area near Lipo, about 16 km north of the village and 32 km east of Mechuka Airport.

The aircraft was completely destroyed, and all 13 occupants, 8 crew members and 5 passengers were killed.

On 20 September 2014 at 21:30 local time, an Antonov AN-32 military aircraft registered as K2757 was destroyed in a landing accident at Chandigarh Airport. The aircraft, built in 1987 (MSN: 12 02), was on a flight from Bathinda to Chandigarh with 9 occupants on board 4 crew members and 5 passengers.

For reasons that remain unclear, the aircraft became unstable during landing. Upon touchdown, the right wing struck the ground and was torn off, causing the plane to veer off the runway, roll through a grassy area, and come to rest upside down before bursting into flames.

Remarkably, all nine occupants survived with only minor injuries, though the aircraft itself was completely destroyed.

On 15 December 2011, an Antonov AN-32 military aircraft registered as K2721 was involved in an accident while landing at Jorhat–Rowriah Airport in Assam. The aircraft, manufactured in 1985 (MSN: 06 06), suffered damage beyond repair during the mishap, which occurred less than 10 km from the airport. Fortunately, there were no casualties — no crew, passengers, or people on the ground were injured.

The exact circumstances of the accident remain unclear, but the aircraft was written off following the event.

On 8 June 2009 at 14:05 local time, an Antonov AN-32 military aircraft registered as K3062 crashed shortly after departing Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh. The aircraft, built in 1990 (MSN: 22 03), was on a supply mission and had taken off for Dibrugarh–Mohanbari Airport.

While flying at an altitude of 12,000 feet, it struck the slope of Mt Rinchi near the village of Tato. The wreckage was discovered the following day, about 25 km southeast of Mechuka. The aircraft was completely destroyed, and all 13 occupants, 7 crew members and 6 passengers were killed in the accident.

On 23 February 2000, an Antonov AN-32 military aircraft registered as K2690 crashed while approaching Bangalore–Hindustan Airport in Karnataka. The aircraft, manufactured in 1984 (MSN: 03 05), went down in the district of Vijayanagar, about 13 km short of runway 09 threshold.

Despite the crash, there were no casualties, no crew, passengers, or people on the ground were injured. The circumstances of the accident remain unclear, as the aircraft was on approach when it went down in the city area.

On 7 March 1999 at 08:22 local time, an Antonov AN-32 military aircraft registered as K2673 crashed while approaching New Delhi–Indira Gandhi International Airport. The aircraft, built in 1984 (MSN: 108), was on a flight from Gwalior to New Delhi before continuing to Pokhran.