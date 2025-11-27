ETV Bharat / bharat

I4C Detects Two Latest Cyber-Crime Trends In India

The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit has identified a rise in misuse of matrimony platforms leading to investment scams. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Being aware of the two latest cybercrime trends in India, the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit of I4C under the home ministry has issued two separate advisories highlighting the modus operandi of the scam stars and the actions needed to counter such frauds.

In one new online scam, criminals are taking control of WhatsApp accounts by offering users quick money to carry out a seemingly harmless task. Whereas in another scam, it is found that fraudsters are increasingly exploiting matrimony platforms to deceive individuals emotionally and cheat them financially.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) is an initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs to deal with cybercrime in the country in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

I4C focuses on tackling all the issues related to Cybercrime for the citizens, which includes improving coordination between various Law Enforcement Agencies and the stakeholders, driving change in India’s overall capability to tackle Cybercrime and improving citizen satisfaction levels.

Misuse Of Matrimonial Platforms For Investment And Crypto Frauds

The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit has identified a rise in misuse of matrimony platforms leading to investment scams. Based on National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) complaint analysis, it was observed that fraudsters are creating fake profiles on matrimonial platforms like Jeevansaathi.com, Shaadi.com, Matrimony.com, etc. or dating platforms (Tinder, Bumble, Ok Cupid, etc.) to emotionally deceive and financially exploit individuals who are genuinely seeking relationships or marriage.

Modus Operandi

According to the advisory, fraudsters register on Indian matrimonial platforms (including regional ones) by creating profiles with false identities. They often use stolen or morphed photographs and fake personal details (name, age, profession, income, etc.) to appear genuine.

“Contact is initiated with genuine users by expressing interest in marriage proposals and quickly presenting themselves as well-settled professionals (working abroad, in the armed forces, or in reputed companies) to gain credibility and trust quickly. They use age and income filters to identify and target individuals who are financially well-off,” the advisory stated.

Through continuous communication - via calls, chats, emails, and video calls on WhatsApp (often using fake or edited backgrounds), fraudsters build a sense of emotional intimacy and gradually gain the victim’s confidence and trust, it said.

“After gaining the victim’s trust, perpetrators create urgent or emotional situations to solicit money in fraudulent investment schemes or investing in cryptocurrency, promising high returns,” the advisory said.

Protections From Misuse Of Matrimonial Platforms

As an initial precaution, the advisory suggested doing background checks. “Use a reverse image search on their photos to see if they are stolen from the internet,” it said.

The advisory also suggested not to share private personal details, photos, or financial information with anybody not met in person.

“Do not transfer money to someone online without verifying their identity. If an investment scheme appears too good to be true and provides unrealistic returns in a very short span of time, avoid investing money,” it suggested.

WhatsApp Web Account Renting Scam – Using Facebook & Instagram