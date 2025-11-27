I4C Detects Two Latest Cyber-Crime Trends In India
The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal registered 46,58,830 cases of cybercrime in the last three years.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Being aware of the two latest cybercrime trends in India, the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit of I4C under the home ministry has issued two separate advisories highlighting the modus operandi of the scam stars and the actions needed to counter such frauds.
In one new online scam, criminals are taking control of WhatsApp accounts by offering users quick money to carry out a seemingly harmless task. Whereas in another scam, it is found that fraudsters are increasingly exploiting matrimony platforms to deceive individuals emotionally and cheat them financially.
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) is an initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs to deal with cybercrime in the country in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.
I4C focuses on tackling all the issues related to Cybercrime for the citizens, which includes improving coordination between various Law Enforcement Agencies and the stakeholders, driving change in India’s overall capability to tackle Cybercrime and improving citizen satisfaction levels.
Misuse Of Matrimonial Platforms For Investment And Crypto Frauds
The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit has identified a rise in misuse of matrimony platforms leading to investment scams. Based on National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) complaint analysis, it was observed that fraudsters are creating fake profiles on matrimonial platforms like Jeevansaathi.com, Shaadi.com, Matrimony.com, etc. or dating platforms (Tinder, Bumble, Ok Cupid, etc.) to emotionally deceive and financially exploit individuals who are genuinely seeking relationships or marriage.
Modus Operandi
According to the advisory, fraudsters register on Indian matrimonial platforms (including regional ones) by creating profiles with false identities. They often use stolen or morphed photographs and fake personal details (name, age, profession, income, etc.) to appear genuine.
“Contact is initiated with genuine users by expressing interest in marriage proposals and quickly presenting themselves as well-settled professionals (working abroad, in the armed forces, or in reputed companies) to gain credibility and trust quickly. They use age and income filters to identify and target individuals who are financially well-off,” the advisory stated.
Through continuous communication - via calls, chats, emails, and video calls on WhatsApp (often using fake or edited backgrounds), fraudsters build a sense of emotional intimacy and gradually gain the victim’s confidence and trust, it said.
“After gaining the victim’s trust, perpetrators create urgent or emotional situations to solicit money in fraudulent investment schemes or investing in cryptocurrency, promising high returns,” the advisory said.
Protections From Misuse Of Matrimonial Platforms
As an initial precaution, the advisory suggested doing background checks. “Use a reverse image search on their photos to see if they are stolen from the internet,” it said.
The advisory also suggested not to share private personal details, photos, or financial information with anybody not met in person.
“Do not transfer money to someone online without verifying their identity. If an investment scheme appears too good to be true and provides unrealistic returns in a very short span of time, avoid investing money,” it suggested.
WhatsApp Web Account Renting Scam – Using Facebook & Instagram
The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit has identified an emerging transnational crime trend where certain Facebook & Instagram accounts are publishing advertisements that claim users can “earn cash automatically” by linking their WhatsApp accounts with their platform.
“These advertisements redirect users to fraudulent Web pages or Android mobile applications (.apk) that imitate legitimate earning platforms. Unsuspecting individuals are lured by promises of high commissions and passive income, and are instructed to connect their WhatsApp accounts through QR codes. This campaign is orchestrated by threat actors to exploit WhatsApp’s linked device feature, which allows web-based access to WhatsApp. Such accounts are effectively being rented out as “mule WhatsApp accounts”, which may subsequently be used for illegal activities such as fraud, scams, or the dissemination of malicious content,” the advisory issued by the I4C stated.
Modus Operandi
“Threat actors publish Meta advertisements claiming users can earn automatic commissions through QR code scanning or sign-up referrals. Then users are redirected to fraudulent web pages or prompted to install malicious Android APKs. Victims are instructed to scan a QR code displayed in the app via WhatsApp. Once scanned, the scammer gains linked-device access to the victim’s WhatsApp account,” the advisory highlighted.
To appear legitimate, according to the advisory, a multi-level commission structure is promoted, like 10 per cent commission on friends’ earnings, Level 1 (Direct Invites), followed by 5 per cent commission on secondary invites, Level 2 (Indirect Invites) and 2 per cent commission on third-level invites, Level 3 (Indirect Invites).
“This structure encourages continuous sharing and onboarding, creating a pyramid-like network to harvest more linked accounts,” the advisory stated.
Precautions
The advisory stated that renting a WhatsApp account and receiving illicit funds can lead to legal consequences, including arrest.
“Avoid installing APKs from unknown sources. Be cautious of Meta Ads that promise quick income, referral commissions, or automatic cash earnings (especially related to stock market investment) and periodically check for suspicious devices linked to your WhatsApp by navigating to Linked Devices,” the advisory issued by the I4C stated.
“We are getting complaints regarding misuse of matrimonial platforms for investment and crypto frauds, as well as WhatsApp web account renting scam through the national cybercrime reporting portal. We have issued an advisory over the menace,” said an I4C spokesperson to ETV Bharat.
According to the spokesperson, the department is compiling data on the total number of people affected due to these two latest online scams.
“Once we get an estimate on the number of people, age group and other components of victims, we can take more actions against the menace,” the spokesperson said.
According to a recent report of a Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs, the evolution of cybercrime in India is deeply intertwined with the country’s remarkable digital transformation over the past two decades, especially during the last decade, with the launch of the Digital India Mission. India quickly embraced widespread internet connectivity, mobile technology and digital financial systems.
New Age Crimes
According to the report of the Parliamentary Committee chaired by Rajya Sabha MP DR Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, there are some new-age crimes that are emerging; these offences are specifically enabled by technology, such as hacking, denial-of-service attacks, phishing, malware distribution, cyber terrorism, etc.
“Cybercrime is evolving rapidly with the growth of technology. Newer forms like cryptojacking secretly exploit a user’s devices to mine cryptocurrency, often without the victim even realising it. Fileless malware operates in memory rather than being stored on disk, making it harder to detect. Social engineering attacks, which manipulate human behaviour rather than relying on technical flaws, continue to be highly effective, especially when combined with AI,” the committee stated.
Cybercrime Incidents
The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, which serves as the primary national platform for reporting cybercrime incidents, reported 46,58,830 cases of cybercrime in the last three years, whereas 1,13,091 FIRs have been registered against cybercrime.
According to the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS), a platform to facilitate the reporting and management of financial fraud incidents, 31,89,000 complaints of financial fraud have been registered across the country in the last three years, where Rs 30,983 crores have been lost due to financial fraud.
Uniform Format Required For Filing Complaints
The Parliamentary Committee is of the view that the grievance redressal system should be made more user-friendly and transparent to enhance public trust and ensure effective resolution of complaints.
The Committee, therefore, recommended to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for establishing a uniform format for filing complaints, setting clearly defined timelines for acknowledgement and resolution, and ensuring public disclosure of grievance statistics, including the number of complaints received, resolved and pending.