I Thought This Was A Permanent Job. Where Will I go Now?: Delhi Bus Conductors On Strike, As Govt Ends DIMTS
5,000 conductors are on strike for the past two days across all five of the capital's bus depots, removing around 2,500 buses off the roads.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The livelihoods of thousands of employees of the public transport system in the capital, Delhi, are facing a serious crisis. Nearly 5,000 employees at five major bus depots in the capital, including Ghazipur, Kair, Sewa Nagar, Rajghat, and Dwarka, have been on strike for the past two days, removing around 2,500 buses off the roads. All these employees worked under the Delhi Integrated Multimodal Transit System (DIMTS), which the Delhi government has decided to abolish.
According to the Delhi government's proposal, after March 31, DIMTS will be completely abolished, and buses operated under it will now be operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). However, this change poses a threat to the conductors and other employees working under DIMTS. For many years, the employees have been working under companies that have employed them under DIMTS.
Termination Orders Being Issued Already
A large number of employees are on strike at Delhi's Ghazipur depot. Speaking to ETV Bharat, they said they were initially given notice that their jobs would be secure until March 31. But DTC has already appointed different conductors. Now, they say, they have been told to stop coming to duty after Sunday, February 15.
This has caused widespread resentment and a sense of insecurity among the employees. Budhprakash, a conductor who has worked under DIMTS for nearly 12 years, said he was initially assured of long-term job security, but now he is being dismissed with a notice. He added that he is over 40 years old, and finding a new job at this age is extremely difficult.
Another employee, Gaurav Kumar, said that approximately 6,000 conductors, who were associated with the cluster bus service, are about to lose their jobs. It is alleged that they have not yet received their January salaries, and bonuses and arrears are also pending. Employees say the lack of timely salaries was already a major problem. The threat of losing their jobs has now added to the crisis.
Ram Niwas, who has served for 13 years, says officials are not listening to him. Even after the strike began, no responsible official has come forward for talks.
Employees Demand Job Security
Conductor Manju Rani said she has been serving since 2015, but now fears sudden dismissal. Conductor Indu said she is a single mother, and losing her job will make it difficult to support her family. "I'm extremely worried," she said, adding, "I've served for many years at DIMTS. Where will I now find a job?"
Conductor Radha Tyagi said bus services have been halted at all five affected depots. Employees have not received their salaries for the past one and a half months. A salary deduction of Rs 7,000 for going on strike has been imposed, further exacerbating their financial crisis. "But, we're forced to strike to save our jobs," she said.
The employees are adamant about a single demand: Their jobs be secured by integrating them into DTC. They say they will continue the strike until they receive written assurances. It remains to be seen how the government and related agencies will resolve this crisis, as the disruption of bus services is causing significant inconvenience to thousands of passengers.
Also Read: