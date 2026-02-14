ETV Bharat / bharat

I Thought This Was A Permanent Job. Where Will I go Now?: Delhi Bus Conductors On Strike, As Govt Ends DIMTS

New Delhi: The livelihoods of thousands of employees of the public transport system in the capital, Delhi, are facing a serious crisis. Nearly 5,000 employees at five major bus depots in the capital, including Ghazipur, Kair, Sewa Nagar, Rajghat, and Dwarka, have been on strike for the past two days, removing around 2,500 buses off the roads. All these employees worked under the Delhi Integrated Multimodal Transit System (DIMTS), which the Delhi government has decided to abolish.

According to the Delhi government's proposal, after March 31, DIMTS will be completely abolished, and buses operated under it will now be operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). However, this change poses a threat to the conductors and other employees working under DIMTS. For many years, the employees have been working under companies that have employed them under DIMTS.

Termination Orders Being Issued Already

A large number of employees are on strike at Delhi's Ghazipur depot. Speaking to ETV Bharat, they said they were initially given notice that their jobs would be secure until March 31. But DTC has already appointed different conductors. Now, they say, they have been told to stop coming to duty after Sunday, February 15.

This has caused widespread resentment and a sense of insecurity among the employees. Budhprakash, a conductor who has worked under DIMTS for nearly 12 years, said he was initially assured of long-term job security, but now he is being dismissed with a notice. He added that he is over 40 years old, and finding a new job at this age is extremely difficult.

Another employee, Gaurav Kumar, said that approximately 6,000 conductors, who were associated with the cluster bus service, are about to lose their jobs. It is alleged that they have not yet received their January salaries, and bonuses and arrears are also pending. Employees say the lack of timely salaries was already a major problem. The threat of losing their jobs has now added to the crisis.