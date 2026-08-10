ETV Bharat / bharat

'I Started Using Drugs at 10': Minor Girls Caught In India's Spiralling Drug Addiction Crisis

At the Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre for children in Daryaganj, Delhi ( EtTVBharat )

New Delhi: “Gudiya” (name changed) started consuming drugs at the age of 10. Recalling her past, she said she used to consume drugs with her male friends, initially for pleasure, but later as an addiction. “It was a terrible moment for me. I was so disturbed that I cut my hand," she said.

As India's drug addiction crisis grows, especially among young people, girls and minors are increasingly falling prey. For many, the struggle remains silent, hidden behind social stigma, neglect and financial difficulties. They often hesitate to speak about their problems or seek help, leaving their addiction unnoticed.

Data released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in 2026 shows that more than 7 crore people are affected by substance use disorders, including nearly 1.2 crore children and 58 lakh women. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2024, published by the Ministry of Home Affairs, states that Kerala recorded the highest number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, followed by Maharashtra, UP, and Delhi.

A Silent Crisis Among Girls

Gudiya currently stays at the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre for children run by the Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses (SPYM) at Daryaganj in Delhi. She does not want to leave the centre, describing it as her only hope of leading a drug-free life.

Neeti, the centre in charge, said girls who stay here come from different states, but share common experiences, including self-harm, anxiety, manipulation by partners, misuse of alcohol and running away from home for drugs.

Neeti, in charge of the SPYM centre (ETV Bharat)

One girl at the centre repeatedly requests to be allowed to leave. Neeti said cannabis abuse is common among some girls, and this can contribute to their desire to run away. She added that bhang is easily available during August, so they started overconsuming, and it began affecting their health, causing irregular menstrual cycles and continuous headaches.

Reasons Behind Addiction