'I Started Using Drugs at 10': Minor Girls Caught In India's Spiralling Drug Addiction Crisis
2026 PIB data shows of the 7 crore people affected by substance abuse, 1.2 crore are children while 58 lakh are women, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
New Delhi: “Gudiya” (name changed) started consuming drugs at the age of 10. Recalling her past, she said she used to consume drugs with her male friends, initially for pleasure, but later as an addiction. “It was a terrible moment for me. I was so disturbed that I cut my hand," she said.
As India's drug addiction crisis grows, especially among young people, girls and minors are increasingly falling prey. For many, the struggle remains silent, hidden behind social stigma, neglect and financial difficulties. They often hesitate to speak about their problems or seek help, leaving their addiction unnoticed.
Data released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in 2026 shows that more than 7 crore people are affected by substance use disorders, including nearly 1.2 crore children and 58 lakh women. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2024, published by the Ministry of Home Affairs, states that Kerala recorded the highest number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, followed by Maharashtra, UP, and Delhi.
A Silent Crisis Among Girls
Gudiya currently stays at the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre for children run by the Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses (SPYM) at Daryaganj in Delhi. She does not want to leave the centre, describing it as her only hope of leading a drug-free life.
Neeti, the centre in charge, said girls who stay here come from different states, but share common experiences, including self-harm, anxiety, manipulation by partners, misuse of alcohol and running away from home for drugs.
One girl at the centre repeatedly requests to be allowed to leave. Neeti said cannabis abuse is common among some girls, and this can contribute to their desire to run away. She added that bhang is easily available during August, so they started overconsuming, and it began affecting their health, causing irregular menstrual cycles and continuous headaches.
Reasons Behind Addiction
Neeti said several factors draw girls toward narcotics, including hookah trends, social media, peer pressure, experimentation, and easy availability. According to the National Survey on Extent, Pattern and Trends of Substance Use in India, conducted by AIIMS-NDDTC (National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre) in 2019, around 16 crore people consumed alcohol, 3.1 crore used cannabis, and 2.26 crore used opioids in India.
She added that incidents involving sexual activity, self-harm, consuming adult content, and drug abuse are concerning, particularly among children from vulnerable communities. She said some girls engaged in sexual activity to earn money for drugs. She also alleged that in slum areas, parents themselves give drugs to their children so they can earn money to support both their family and the addiction; adding that’s why most of such children don’t want to live with their parents.
Sajida, a therapist at the SPYM rehab centre, said that for years, substance abuse has largely been viewed as a men's issue. Unlike boys, girls often face an additional burden of social stigma. She said parents sometimes hesitate to acknowledge addiction in daughters. During family meetings, some parents express shame, while others even refuse to take their daughters back home.
Amita, a psychologist, said understanding the problem at the ground-level is crucial. That includes identifying who supplies the drugs to children, and how girls can be manipulated into substance use. She stressed that counselling in schools and slum areas is essential, as the children there are more vulnerable; regular sessions help children to open up and discuss their concerns without hesitation.
"The goal should be to support young people, not to investigate or accuse them, as it often increases shame and resistance to treatment," she said.
Recovery Begins With The Right Support
Amita said severe drug dependence cannot be overcome by willpower alone. Recovery often requires professional treatment involving psychiatrists, psychologists, doctors, and family support. She said that treatment, including detoxification, counselling, rehabilitation, and therapies like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), motivational interviewing, as well as group therapy, are helpful in building a supportive social network.
She also recommended sessions on reproductive health, consent, and personal safety. Families, she said, should pay attention to persistent behavioural and emotional changes, as delaying treatment out of fear can worsen addiction and increase the risk of overdose. She further emphasised the need to raise awareness of the health risks associated with drug use, including irregular periods and hepatitis, and called for more trained doctors and counsellors in NGOs and rehabilitation centres.
On August 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan in Varanasi. The 100-week nationwide campaign aims to engage young people in the fight against drug addiction and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
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