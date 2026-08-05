'I Spoke Only For Farmers': Udhayanidhi Stalin Denies Making 'Double Meaning' Remarks At Cauvery Protest
This corrupt government arrested me for speaking in support of farmers, said Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin after being released on station bail following questioning.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 8:40 AM IST
Trichy: DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was released on bail Tuesday night hours after being arrested over his alleged crass remarks during a party protest in Thanjavur, has denied making any objectionable comments and maintained that his statements were misrepresented.
Hitting back at the TVK-led state government, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Leader of Opposition, said he had spoken only in support of farmers and that parts of his speech were edited and presented in a different way.
Udhayanidhi was arrested by Thanjavur Police in Chennai on Tuesday over his alleged derogatory remarks about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his actor friend during the DMK protest in Thanjavur over Cauvery issue. He was taken by road from Chennai to Thanjavur Chengipatti Police Station at around 7 PM and questioned for nearly one-and-a-half hours. After his release on bail, Udhayanidhi returned to Chennai via Trichy airport.
Speaking to reporters after his release, Udhayanidhi said, "I did not speak badly of anyone; I only spoke in support of the farmers. I did not speak in a double sense; I only spoke in a single sense."
He said his remarks at the DMK protest held in Thanjavur on Monday were edited. "They edited something I didn't say at the DMK protest held in Thanjavur and added some things. I didn't say anything wrong about anyone. I spoke entirely in support of the farmers," he said.
Udhayanidhi also rejected allegations that he intended to make derogatory remarks about women. "I have no intention of speaking badly of anyone especially women. My parents and my family did not raise me that way. I am married and have a wife. I live with her. I have a daughter. I have a younger sister. I have a family of my own. I consider every family in Tamil Nadu as my mother and father," he said.
'Govt Has No Courage To Ask Karnataka For Cauvery Water'
Explaining the context of his remarks, Udhayanidhi said his comments were related to the Cauvery water issue and farmers. "During the DMK regime, water was continuously released from the Mettur dam. The Tamil Nadu government does not have the courage to ask the Karnataka government for Cauvery water," he said.
Udhayanidhi alleged that the controversy was deliberately amplified ahead of the Assembly session beginning on Wednesday.
'Will Face This Matter Legally'
Speaking about his arrest, Udhayanidhi said he fully cooperated with the police. "This (Tuesday) morning, police came and arrested me. I extended full cooperation. I told them that I am Karunanidhi's grandson and will not be afraid of anyone. But they said they would take me to court and take me for questioning," he said.
He questioned the manner in which he was taken from Chennai to Thanjavur. "They brought me from Chennai as if they were bringing an anti-national. They were supposed to take me to Thanjavur. But they kept me in Chengipatti and asked me many questions in the name of investigation. I will face this matter legally," he said.
Udhayanidhi also alleged that the case was filed to intimidate him. "They thought they could threaten me by filing a false case," he said.
He also thanked DMK workers for coming out in large numbers to protest his arrest and urged the government to release those detained in connection with the protests. "DMK workers and relatives protested at various places condemning my arrest. I bow my head to the love and affection they have for me. I urge the government to release them," he said.
'I Will Say It Again 100 Times'
Udhayanidhi also expressed disappointment with leaders who criticised him "without fully hearing or examining" his remarks.
"Some leaders have criticised me for speaking incorrectly without fully listening to and examining what I had said. That saddens me. I did not speak incorrectly; this corrupt government arrested me for speaking in support of the farmers," he said.
"I will say it again. I will not be intimidated by this arrest. I will speak again 100 times. They say I have spoken in double meaning. I did not speak in double meaning. I spoke in one meaning only," he reiterated.
Udhayanidhi further attacked the Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister Vijay, saying the Chief Minister did not know the history of Tamil Nadu and the DMK. "This Chief Minister does not know the history of Tamil Nadu, the history of DMK. The people are watching and they will answer," he added.
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