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'I Spoke Only For Farmers': Udhayanidhi Stalin Denies Making 'Double Meaning' Remarks At Cauvery Protest

Trichy: DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was released on bail Tuesday night hours after being arrested over his alleged crass remarks during a party protest in Thanjavur, has denied making any objectionable comments and maintained that his statements were misrepresented.

Hitting back at the TVK-led state government, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Leader of Opposition, said he had spoken only in support of farmers and that parts of his speech were edited and presented in a different way.

Udhayanidhi was arrested by Thanjavur Police in Chennai on Tuesday over his alleged derogatory remarks about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his actor friend during the DMK protest in Thanjavur over Cauvery issue. He was taken by road from Chennai to Thanjavur Chengipatti Police Station at around 7 PM and questioned for nearly one-and-a-half hours. After his release on bail, Udhayanidhi returned to Chennai via Trichy airport.

Speaking to reporters after his release, Udhayanidhi said, "I did not speak badly of anyone; I only spoke in support of the farmers. I did not speak in a double sense; I only spoke in a single sense."

He said his remarks at the DMK protest held in Thanjavur on Monday were edited. "They edited something I didn't say at the DMK protest held in Thanjavur and added some things. I didn't say anything wrong about anyone. I spoke entirely in support of the farmers," he said.

Udhayanidhi also rejected allegations that he intended to make derogatory remarks about women. "I have no intention of speaking badly of anyone especially women. My parents and my family did not raise me that way. I am married and have a wife. I live with her. I have a daughter. I have a younger sister. I have a family of my own. I consider every family in Tamil Nadu as my mother and father," he said.

'Govt Has No Courage To Ask Karnataka For Cauvery Water'

Explaining the context of his remarks, Udhayanidhi said his comments were related to the Cauvery water issue and farmers. "During the DMK regime, water was continuously released from the Mettur dam. The Tamil Nadu government does not have the courage to ask the Karnataka government for Cauvery water," he said.

Udhayanidhi alleged that the controversy was deliberately amplified ahead of the Assembly session beginning on Wednesday.

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