I-PAC Raids: SC To Hear On Thursday ED's Plea Seeking CBI Probe Against CM Banerjee And State's Top Police Officers

Congress activists burn an effigy of ED during a protest against the Enforcement Directorate raid on the Trinamool Congress-linked I-PAC agency in Kolkata. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday a plea moved by the ED seeking a CBI investigation against West Bengal Chief Minister and senior police officials of the state for allegedly interfering in a money laundering probe and "illegally" stopping search operations at a political consultancy firm in Kolkata.

According to the cause list of the apex court, a bench comprising justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Vipul M. Pancholi is scheduled to hear the matter.

The West Bengal government has also filed a caveat in the top court, seeking that no order should be passed without hearing it in connection with the ED raids against political-consultancy firm I-PAC last week.

“It is submitted that it is a matter of record of court proceedings that the Respondent no.2 the Chief Minister of State of West Bengal has made a pattern to take law into her hands and misuse the State police whenever any crime is investigated which is not of her likings or which has the potential of some incriminating material against her, her ministers, her party workers or few officials working in cahoots is likely to be found”, said the ED’s plea.