I-PAC Raids: SC To Hear On Thursday ED's Plea Seeking CBI Probe Against CM Banerjee And State's Top Police Officers
A bench comprising justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Vipul M. Pancholi is scheduled to hear the matter.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 14, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday a plea moved by the ED seeking a CBI investigation against West Bengal Chief Minister and senior police officials of the state for allegedly interfering in a money laundering probe and "illegally" stopping search operations at a political consultancy firm in Kolkata.
According to the cause list of the apex court, a bench comprising justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Vipul M. Pancholi is scheduled to hear the matter.
The West Bengal government has also filed a caveat in the top court, seeking that no order should be passed without hearing it in connection with the ED raids against political-consultancy firm I-PAC last week.
“It is submitted that it is a matter of record of court proceedings that the Respondent no.2 the Chief Minister of State of West Bengal has made a pattern to take law into her hands and misuse the State police whenever any crime is investigated which is not of her likings or which has the potential of some incriminating material against her, her ministers, her party workers or few officials working in cahoots is likely to be found”, said the ED’s plea.
The ED, in its petition, stated that the situation in West Bengal is serious and claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with senior police officials, including the DGP and the Kolkata Police Commissioner, were involved in cognisable offences that require registration of an FIR, as mandated by Lalita Kumari v Govt. of U.P. (2014) judgement of the Supreme Court.
The ED has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against the CM, DGP, and the Kolkata police commissioner, claiming that they have obstructed a lawful money laundering probe, forcibly snatching digital devices and documents, and wrongfully confining ED officers during search operations at the political consultancy firm I-PAC last week.
The 160-page ED's plea, filed in the Supreme Court, said it discloses a shocking state-of-affairs in West Bengal where the protectors of law are party to serious cognizable offences requiring registration of an FIR as mandated by Lalita Kumari v Govt. of U.P. (2014).
The plea said the petitioners were constrained to approach the apex court due to extraordinary and unusual circumstances.