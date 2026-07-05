ETV Bharat / bharat

'I Ordered Termination, But Suspension Happened': Jammu Kashmir Education Minister Over Separatists In Samagra Shiksha Books Row

Anantnag: Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo has called the 'glorification' of separatists in centrally-sponsored Samagra Shiksha books as unfortunate saying she had ordered termination of the department employees, who have been suspended on orders of LG Manoj Sinha.

Eight employees of the school education department headed by Itoo were suspended Saturday on orders by LG Sinha even as a computer assistant was terminated over the procurement of two series of books featuring separatists as 'personalities and legends' and supplied to school libraries in the union territory. The order regarding the suspension and termination of the employees also blacklisted the authors and publishers over the controversy.

Itoo, while reacting to the controversy, called it “unfortunate”. “When it came to my notice, I called Secretary Education. I had asked for termination followed by an inquiry order, but suspension happened and inquiry order came,” she told reporters here.

“Whoever is involved will be dealt with severely because this cannot be tolerated,” the Education Minister added.