ETV Bharat / bharat

I Love Swimming In Sea When It's Rough: Rahul Gandhi In Cryptic Social Media Post

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wrote a cryptic social media post amid the ongoing row over the role of election commissioners and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral roles.

The post comes amid a political firestorm following a report published by The Indian Express on September 23 saying Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had repeatedly raised questions on issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"I love swimming in the sea when it's rough. It teaches you that rough is just another kind of calm," Gandhi posted on microblogging site X without giving context or further elaboration.

The national rollout of SIR has been under the supervision of the three-member Election Commission. According to the report in the English daily, Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued, which they said were without their knowledge or recommendations.

Gandhi raised the issue of "vote chori" last year and alleged irregularities in elections, which he said the news report has corroborated.

The party is aggressively campaigning for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar for pushing a controversial SIR and will mobilize support of the INDIA bloc on September 30 to show opposition unity over the issue.

Over the past few days, the entire opposition expressed concern over the removal of over 13 crore names from the voter lists as part of SIR across states so far and agreed there was a need to speak in one voice to flag the undemocratic move.

Accordingly, the September 30 meeting of the INDIA bloc will discuss how to rally forces for nationwide protests related to SIR over the coming days, plan ways to oppose the BJP nationally, ECI reforms and censure the CEC again.