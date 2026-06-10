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'I Have Questions But No Answers': Patel Family’s Year Of Grief After Air India Crash

A year on, the Patel family of Visnagar Gujarat mourns their parents Dashrathbhai and Dahiben, seeking answers and peace while honouring their memory with prayers.

'I Have Questions But No Answers': Patel Family’s Year Of Grief After Air India Crash
Rinkesh Patel with potrait of his parents (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 10, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Mehsana: A year after the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, claimed the lives of Dashrathbhai Patel (64) and his wife, Dahiben Patel, their family continues to grapple with the irreplaceable loss while still seeking answers about the tragedy.

The elderly couple had boarded the flight to London to be with their two sons, Rinkesh and Ketan Patel, who are settled in the UK.

Rinkesh, who had travelled to Visnagar to help his parents complete the travel formalities. He also dropped them personally at the airport before their departure. But fate had other plans for them. Instead of reuniting with their children abroad, the couple perished in the crash, shattering the family's dreams of living together.

“The incident came as a massive shock to the entire family. The grief remains particularly difficult for the younger members of the family. My younger son, who was accustomed to sleeping while holding his grandmother’s hand. He still wakes up crying at night and searches for her around the house,” said Rinkesh.

Dashrathbhai and Dahiben were among five people from Visnagar who lost their lives in the crash. Their friends Dineshbhai, Krishnaben and Ankita Patel were also among the deceased.

To mark the first death anniversary of the couple, the family has organised four days of religious programmes from June 12 to 15, including devotional songs, prayers and charitable activities, seeking peace for the departed souls and paying tribute to their memory.

Rinkesh said he was waiting for the findings of the probe committee and hopes the report will be impartial and independent.

“As a son, I have questions but no answers. I have every right to know what exactly transpired that day and where things went wrong. I have lost my parents; my only prayer is that no one else loses their parents this way,” he said, expressing a sentiment shared by many families affected by the tragedy.

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TAGGED:

GUJARAT
AHMEDABAD PLANE CRASH
AIR INDIA
AIR INDIA PLANE CRASH

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