ETV Bharat / bharat

'I Have Questions But No Answers': Patel Family’s Year Of Grief After Air India Crash

Mehsana: A year after the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, claimed the lives of Dashrathbhai Patel (64) and his wife, Dahiben Patel, their family continues to grapple with the irreplaceable loss while still seeking answers about the tragedy.

The elderly couple had boarded the flight to London to be with their two sons, Rinkesh and Ketan Patel, who are settled in the UK.

Rinkesh, who had travelled to Visnagar to help his parents complete the travel formalities. He also dropped them personally at the airport before their departure. But fate had other plans for them. Instead of reuniting with their children abroad, the couple perished in the crash, shattering the family's dreams of living together.

“The incident came as a massive shock to the entire family. The grief remains particularly difficult for the younger members of the family. My younger son, who was accustomed to sleeping while holding his grandmother’s hand. He still wakes up crying at night and searches for her around the house,” said Rinkesh.