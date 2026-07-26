ETV Bharat / bharat

‘I Chose Battlefield Over Retirement’: Kargil War Hero Omprakash Gaur Recalls 1999 Conflict With Pakistan

When we reached the battlefield, the situation was grim. Pakistani infiltrators had occupied permanent bunkers on mountain tops and were firing continuously at our troops below. Many infantry soldiers sent for reconnaissance were being martyred. Our artillery had a range of about 25 kilometres, but the steep mountains made accurate targeting very difficult. Our soldiers would send us messages saying, 'We are here; fire beyond us.’ That helped us estimate the enemy’s positions, but destroying their fortified bunkers remained an enormous challenge.

The journey after reaching Kashmir was extremely dangerous. There were hardly any proper roads. We transported 18 heavy artillery guns by towing them behind trucks through treacherous mountain tracks to the base of the Kaksar and Batalik sectors. Every kilometre was risky, but ensuring that the guns reached the front line was our responsibility.

I joined the Indian Army in 1978. In 1999, when the Kargil War broke out, our unit, the 141 Field Regiment, was stationed near Haridwar. Suddenly, our Commanding Officer informed us that we had to move to Kargil immediately. Since many of us had served in Kashmir earlier, we were familiar with the difficult terrain and knew the challenges that awaited us.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat ’s Manoj Verma, Gaur recalled the challenges of treacherous terrain, the fierce battles on the front lines, and the moments of peak emotions when he chose the battlefield over a safe posting after receiving retirement during the war.

Twenty-seven years after the Kargil War, the memories of ‘Operation Vijay’ remain fresh for retired Havildar Omprakash Gaur of the Indian Army’s 141 Field Regiment (Artillery). The regiment played a decisive role in the 1999 conflict with Pakistan as it transported heavy artillery to hills and fired more than 44,000 shells to destroy enemy posts in the Kaksar and Batalik sectors.

I still remember a day when the enemy shelled our positions for hours, forcing us to take cover behind the hills. At that time, our Territorial Army in-charge, Mansingh, told us, 'The enemy has surrounded us. If we have to die, it is better to fight in daylight than hide through the night.' His words filled every soldier with courage. All our guns opened fire together, and the enemy's fortified bunkers were blown apart. Because they held the advantage of higher ground, we had to fire thousands of shells during the conflict.

Arrival of Bofors and retirement order

The mountains created major challenges for our existing artillery. Later, the Bofors guns were deployed, and the Indian Air Force also joined the operations. The Army, Artillery and Air Force worked together under a joint strategy and delivered a befitting reply to the enemy. Everyone fulfilled the responsibility assigned to them. We fought as one team, and that unity became our biggest strength.

I had applied for Voluntary Retirement before the war began. About a month into the conflict, I suddenly received orders stating that my retirement had been approved. Army rules required me to leave the battlefield and return to my village. It was heartbreaking. Even after reaching home, my thoughts remained with my comrades fighting in Kargil.

Retd. Havildar Omprakash Gaur (ETV Bharat)

‘When I decided to rejoin my battalion’

As the war continued, I received a recall from the District Sainik Welfare Office. I was asked whether I wanted to return. I immediately agreed. The officer then asked whether I preferred a safe posting in the central zone or wanted to return to the battlefield with my battalion. I told him without hesitation, 'Sir, I do not want a safe posting. I want to return to the same comrades with whom I have served for years.' I completed all the paperwork, but before I could rejoin, India had forced Pakistan to retreat and the war had come to an end.

The 141 Field Regiment stood firm in the Kaksar and Batalik sectors under extremely difficult conditions. During Operation Vijay, we fired more than 44,000 artillery shells at enemy positions, providing decisive support to the infantry. Our regiment worked alongside the 4 Jat Regiment and the 121 Independent Infantry Brigade. It was teamwork that made victory possible.

Recognition of efforts by COAS

For our performance during the Kargil War, the regiment was awarded the prestigious Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Unit Citation. It is one of the highest honours for an Army unit. It recognises the courage, precision and dedication shown by every officer and soldier during the operation.

Old photo of Retd. Havildar Omprakash Gaur (Special arrangement)

Patriotism is not just about words. It is about duty, discipline and standing by your country when it matters the most. Even after retirement, I wanted to return to the battlefield because, for a soldier, nothing is more important than the motherland. That spirit should continue to inspire future generations.