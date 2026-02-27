ETV Bharat / bharat

I&B Min, MeitY Asked To Stop Dissemination Of Contentious NCERT Book Via Digital Platforms, Media

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Education on Thursday wrote to the ministries of information and broadcasting, and electronics, asking them to stop the dissemination of a controversial Class 8 NCERT textbook through digital platforms and electronic media, officials said.

The directive comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a "complete blanket ban" on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of the NCERT's Class 8 social science book as it contained "offending" contents on corruption in the judiciary, saying “a gunshot has been fired and the institution is bleeding”.

"While the NCERT and allied agencies are doing removal of physical textbooks and stoppage of their re-printing, their dissemination through digital platforms and electronic media has to be stopped by the competent authorities – the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting," the letter said.

Earlier in the day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed anguish that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had included a chapter on judicial corruption in its Class 8 textbook, promising to ensure accountability and take action against those involved in drafting the controversial portion.