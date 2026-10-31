ETV Bharat / bharat

Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 9.33 Crore Seized At Delhi's IGI Airport, Two Passengers Arrested

New Delhi: Customs officials at Delhi’s IGI Airport have foiled a major narcotic smuggling attempt by seizing 26.67 kg of suspected hydroponic weed worth nearly Rs 9.33 crore from two passengers arriving from Bangkok.

A team of the Delhi Customs intercepted the two Indian nationals arriving at Terminal 3 on flight AI2335 on Wednesday (October 28). Acting on a tip-off and passenger profiling, officials placed the individuals under surveillance as they attempted to clear the airport's Green Channel.

Customs officers conducted an X-ray scan and physical inspection of their luggage. “During the search of two trolley bags, authorities found 26 sophisticatedly packed polythene pouches, with 13 hidden in each bag. Preliminary testing confirmed the green substance inside to be high-grade hydroponic weed (marijuana),” officials said.

Hydroponic weed is a high-potency variety of cannabis grown in nutrient-rich water instead of soil. The contraband was immediately seized, and both passengers were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The Customs Department has registered a case involving charges related to the prohibition of operations, cannabis offenses, illegal import and export, and criminal conspiracy.

Both individuals are currently undergoing interrogation as investigators work to determine the network and reach of the international drug syndicate within India. Customs authorities added that high-vigilance operations will remain in place to deter smuggling activities at the airport terminals.