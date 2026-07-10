ETV Bharat / bharat

Hydrogen Future Of Transportation Industry; Trials Underway On 10 Routes In Country: Gadkari

Gandhinagar: Hydrogen is the future of the transportation industry, and the government is conducting trials on 10 routes across the country on its use as fuel, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said.

The trials are underway on Greater Noida-Delhi-Agra, Bhubaneshwar-Konark-Puri, Ahmedabad-Vadodara-Surat, Sahibabad-Faridabad-Delhi, Pune-Mumbai, Jamshedpur-Kalinga Nagar, Thiruvananthapuram-Kochi, Kochi-Edappally, Jamnagar-Ahmedabad, and NH-16 Visakhapatnam-Bayyavaram routes, the minister said.

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways was addressing a gathering at Prawaas 5.0 and Bharat Prawaas Awards event in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

“Our ministry is doing a pilot project on ten routes for hydrogen trials. I am sure the future of the transportation industry is hydrogen, and hydrogen is the fuel of the future, and we are working on that,” he said. The industry is working very well in the area of alternative fuel and biofuel, and India will lead globally with its technology and cost, Gadkari added.

“The initiatives taken by the automobile industry in developing buses are very important, and manufacturers and transporters should think about having good, comfortable transport from a technological point of view with world-standard technology. The duty of our manufacturers is to give more comfort with reasonable economic value,” he added.

Safe transport is another important thing, Gadkari said while pointing out that the country witnesses 5 lakh accidents and 1.80 lakh deaths every year, with 66 per cent of those dying belonging to the 18-36 age group.

“It (accidents) also causes 3 per cent GDP loss. So we need your help in preventing these accidents. Therefore, road safety is the highest priority for the government...Our industry is doing an excellent job from the safety and technology point of view. And that is the reason that our two-wheeler manufacturers in India are able to sell 50 per cent of products abroad,” he said.