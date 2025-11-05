'Hydrogen Bomb' Unleashed: Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Sarkar Chori' In Haryana, Claims One In Eight Voters 'Fake'
Citing data and photographs of several voters, the Congress leader claimed that one in eight voters in Haryana's electoral list are fake.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 12:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday addressed a press conference at the AICC headquarters here and unveiled 'The H Files', in what is being claimed as 'Hydrogen Bomb' against alleged vote chori (theft) to "expose facts the nation deserves to know".
Gandhi made serious allegations citing "poll irregularities" in Haryana elections, and said plan was put in place to convert Congress victory into BJP's. He affirmed, "What I'm saying is 100 percent truth, and I have complete proof of it. We have named it 'The H Files'. This is about how an entire state has been stolen. We suspected that vote theft happens not just in individual constituencies, and rightly so, we found it's happening across states and at the national level. We decided to zoom into Haryana and go into details about what has happened in the state, and all of us were in disbelief with what came out."
Expressing shock over loss of Congress in Haryana elections last year, Rahul Gandhi said all exit polls pointed to a Congress shift, still his party lost. "When all the exit polls showed Congress is sweeping Haryana polls, the outcome was surprising for us," he said.
"We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress' landslide victory in Haryana into a loss. Now, please notice the smile on his (Haryana CM) face. And please notice the word 'Vyavasta'. What exactly is the Haryana Chief Minister talking about? This is two days after the election. When everybody was saying that the Congress Party is sweeping the election, when every indicator is that the Congress Party is going to win, all the polls, all the exit polls are saying it, and this gentleman is very sure and is smiling that the BJP has some 'Vyavasta' that is going to show itself," said Gandhi at the conference.
"Whatever is happening is in collusion between BJP and the Election Commission. Sarkar Chori (government theft) has destroyed our democracy. SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of voters' list is the latest weapon," he said.
During his address, Gandhi showed that same photo of a Brazilian model has been used to create fake voter IDs 22 times with different names and address. Another photo of an elderly woman has been used to create more than 100 voter IDs, he said.
Sharing data and photographs of several voters, the Congress leader claimed that one in eight voters in Haryana's electoral list are fake. "That's almost 12.5 percent of the total number of voters. As many as 1.24 lakh voters with fake photos are in Haryana electoral list. One person had 223 votes in two booths with same photo in Haryana. This is why Election Commission destroys CCTV footage," he alleged.
Gandhi further claimed that there has been theft of 25 lakh votes in Haryana, which includes 5.21 lakh duplicate voters, 93,174 invalid voters and 19.26 lakh bulk voters.
Questioning EC and the democratic process in the country, Gandhi said future of Gen Z is being 'destroyed'. He termed the vote theft a "theft of rights, reservation, employment, education, democracy".
The Opposition Leader further alleged EC is helping BJP, and hence not removing duplicates from the voters' list. "EC can remove duplicates in a second...You don't even need AI for that...But they don't do it because they are helping the BJP. If they remove duplicates, there will be fair elections. If they ensure that there is one entry, one picture, there's a fair election. And EC doesn't want fair elections."
Karnataka Congress termed the presser "a crucial disclosure and a moment of truth for the nation".
Similarly, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said to people, "The hydrogen bomb you have been waiting for months is about to explode! Now the question is - Whose sleep is about to be disturbed? Modi Ji's or Gyanesh Ji's?"
After Gandhi's press conference, Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana shared important facts with regard to the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, highlighting the total number of claims and objections received during Special Summary Revision (SSR), and stated that number of appeals against Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) filed with the DMs and number of second appeals against orders of DMs filed with the CEO were nil.
