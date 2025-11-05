ETV Bharat / bharat

'Hydrogen Bomb' Unleashed: Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Sarkar Chori' In Haryana, Claims One In Eight Voters 'Fake'

New Delhi: Senior Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday addressed a press conference at the AICC headquarters here and unveiled 'The H Files', in what is being claimed as 'Hydrogen Bomb' against alleged vote chori (theft) to "expose facts the nation deserves to know".

Gandhi made serious allegations citing "poll irregularities" in Haryana elections, and said plan was put in place to convert Congress victory into BJP's. He affirmed, "What I'm saying is 100 percent truth, and I have complete proof of it. We have named it 'The H Files'. This is about how an entire state has been stolen. We suspected that vote theft happens not just in individual constituencies, and rightly so, we found it's happening across states and at the national level. We decided to zoom into Haryana and go into details about what has happened in the state, and all of us were in disbelief with what came out."

Expressing shock over loss of Congress in Haryana elections last year, Rahul Gandhi said all exit polls pointed to a Congress shift, still his party lost. "When all the exit polls showed Congress is sweeping Haryana polls, the outcome was surprising for us," he said.

"We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress' landslide victory in Haryana into a loss. Now, please notice the smile on his (Haryana CM) face. And please notice the word 'Vyavasta'. What exactly is the Haryana Chief Minister talking about? This is two days after the election. When everybody was saying that the Congress Party is sweeping the election, when every indicator is that the Congress Party is going to win, all the polls, all the exit polls are saying it, and this gentleman is very sure and is smiling that the BJP has some 'Vyavasta' that is going to show itself," said Gandhi at the conference.

"Whatever is happening is in collusion between BJP and the Election Commission. Sarkar Chori (government theft) has destroyed our democracy. SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of voters' list is the latest weapon," he said.

During his address, Gandhi showed that same photo of a Brazilian model has been used to create fake voter IDs 22 times with different names and address. Another photo of an elderly woman has been used to create more than 100 voter IDs, he said.