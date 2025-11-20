Hyderabad Youth Survives Brutal Torture By Golden Triangle Cyber Gang
Published : November 20, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: A shocking case of human trafficking and cybercrime has emerged in Hyderabad, where a 22-year-old man from New Malakpet returned home in a critical state after enduring severe torture by a notorious cyber syndicate operating out of Myanmar’s Golden Triangle region.
According to authorities, the youth was rescued earlier this month during a Myanmar Army raid on a camp run by the criminal Golden Triangle cyber group in Myawady Park, an area infamous for organised crime and human trafficking.
He now undergoes treatment at Osmania Hospital for multiple organ failures and is unable to speak due to the extent of his injuries. The ordeal began when the youth was lured by promises of a lucrative overseas career. Family members say a Mumbai-based agent, identified as Rehan Beg, collected Rs 5.4 lakh after assuring the victim of a European job. When the opportunity failed to materialise, Beg allegedly offered an IT role in Thailand with a promised monthly salary of Rs 50,000. Desperate for employment, the youth accepted and received a flight ticket on May 17.
According to the victim's family members, upon landing in Thailand, he was forcibly taken by syndicate operatives across the border into Myanmar. There, he was detained in a camp and pressured to participate in cyber scams targeting international victims. When he resisted, he faced brutal torture, including beatings with sticks, electric shocks, long hours of forced labour exceeding 12–14 hours per day, starvation, and total isolation from the outside world.
The family recounted how the camp’s conditions amounted to inhuman treatment, with the youth denied food, regular sleep, and contact with anyone outside. His ordeal ended only after a Myanmar Army operation liberated him and seven others, mostly youths from Telangana, earlier this month. He was brought home on November 10, critically ill.
Osmania Hospital doctors confirmed he suffered from multiple organ failure linked to prolonged abuse and deprivation.
Officials at the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) registered a case after receiving a complaint from his family, launching a probe into the trafficking ring’s wider reach.
The investigation now focuses on the network of traffickers, agent Rehan Beg’s role, and the operations of the Golden Triangle cyber syndicate, which is believed to prey on vulnerable Indians by circulating fraudulent offers of lucrative overseas employment. Law enforcement officials caution job seekers to thoroughly verify foreign job offers and agents, as cybercriminal groups frequently use deception to ensnare and exploit youth.
Authorities urge the public and especially families with job-seeking youth to remain vigilant as transnational syndicates evolve their methods, often promising high-paying overseas jobs with hidden dangers. As the rescued youth struggles to recover, the investigation continues, with local officials coordinating with international agencies.
