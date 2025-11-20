ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Youth Survives Brutal Torture By Golden Triangle Cyber Gang

Hyderabad: A shocking case of human trafficking and cybercrime has emerged in Hyderabad, where a 22-year-old man from New Malakpet returned home in a critical state after enduring severe torture by a notorious cyber syndicate operating out of Myanmar’s Golden Triangle region.

According to authorities, the youth was rescued earlier this month during a Myanmar Army raid on a camp run by the criminal Golden Triangle cyber group in Myawady Park, an area infamous for organised crime and human trafficking.

He now undergoes treatment at Osmania Hospital for multiple organ failures and is unable to speak due to the extent of his injuries. The ordeal began when the youth was lured by promises of a lucrative overseas career. Family members say a Mumbai-based agent, identified as Rehan Beg, collected Rs 5.4 lakh after assuring the victim of a European job. When the opportunity failed to materialise, Beg allegedly offered an IT role in Thailand with a promised monthly salary of Rs 50,000. Desperate for employment, the youth accepted and received a flight ticket on May 17.

According to the victim's family members, upon landing in Thailand, he was forcibly taken by syndicate operatives across the border into Myanmar. There, he was detained in a camp and pressured to participate in cyber scams targeting international victims. When he resisted, he faced brutal torture, including beatings with sticks, electric shocks, long hours of forced labour exceeding 12–14 hours per day, starvation, and total isolation from the outside world.

The family recounted how the camp’s conditions amounted to inhuman treatment, with the youth denied food, regular sleep, and contact with anyone outside. His ordeal ended only after a Myanmar Army operation liberated him and seven others, mostly youths from Telangana, earlier this month. He was brought home on November 10, critically ill.