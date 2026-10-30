Drinking Water Crisis Looms Over Hyderabad As Constituencies Likely to Face Severe Shortages
Falling reserves in Manjira and Singur threaten water supplies across nine Hyderabad constituencies, forcing rationing and work to connect affected areas to Godavari supply system.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad city and the surrounding region will now have to brace for water shortages due to insufficient rainfall, exacerbated by the El Niño phenomenon. The immediate impact is evident in the region’s reservoirs, where water reserves are declining daily.
Residents in Hyderabad are already feeling the impact as water levels in the Manjira and Singur reservoirs have reached critically low levels. Authorities have sounded an alarm, urging residents to conserve water and saying further measures will be needed to cope with the shortage.
As Manjira pipelines serve large parts of the city, residents in nine key constituencies are likely to face acute water shortages. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to intensify efforts to put alternative arrangements in place.
Conserving Water in the Twin Reservoirs
Hyderabad receives drinking water from the twin reservoirs, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, as well as the Manjira and Singur reservoirs and the Krishna and Godavari rivers.
Based on an assessment of the current situation, authorities have begun regulating supply from the twin reservoirs to ensure that the available water lasts for 360 days. As an initial measure, supply has been restricted to 27 million gallons per day (MGD), against a requirement of 40 MGD from these sources.
Water Board Says Manjira and Singur Reserves Can Last Only 60 Days
The Hyderabad metropolitan area spans 22 constituencies, of which nine receive drinking water through the Manjira pipeline network. The Water Board has submitted a report to the government stating that current reserves in the Manjira and Singur reservoirs can sustain supply for, at most, 60 days.
According to the report, Singur currently holds 3.029 TMC of water against its capacity of 29.91 TMC, while Manjira holds 0.19 TMC against its capacity of 1.50 TMC. Together, the reservoirs hold about 10 per cent of their combined capacity. After accounting for evaporation, leakages and other losses, the available reserves are estimated to last only 60 days.
Based on this assessment, authorities have restricted supply in the affected areas to once every two days, for just 40 to 45 minutes.
Depletion of Groundwater Adds to the Woes
Manjira pipelines serve the IT corridors and the Financial District within the Serilingampally constituency. Groundwater levels in these areas have already plummeted, leading to a sharp surge in demand for water tankers. If supply from Manjira stops, areas such as KPHB, Bharat Nagar and Moosapet in the Kukatpally constituency are also likely to be severely affected.
Areas at risk include the entire Patancheru constituency, along with Erramanzil, Somajiguda and Banjara Hills in the Khairatabad constituency.
Other areas include Yusufguda and Borabanda in the Jubilee Hills constituency; Shaikpet and Tolichowki in Karwan; Ameerpet and Sanathnagar in the Sanathnagar constituency; Kismatpur and Narsingi in Rajendranagar and Nizampet and Pragathinagar in Quthbullapur.
Alternative Plan and Preparations
Officials say strict measures will be needed to avert a deeper crisis. They have recommended connecting areas served by the Manjira pipelines to the Godavari Phase-1 system.
For this arrangement to work, sufficient water must be maintained in the Yellampalli reservoir. Water Board officials have requested the Irrigation Department to take the necessary steps.
Yellampalli currently holds 17.703 TMC of water against its total capacity of 20.17 TMC. Its water is being used for both drinking and irrigation purposes.
Officials have told the government that the crisis can be overcome only if these reserves are allocated exclusively for drinking water in the coming months. Currently, 163 MGD is supplied to Hyderabad from this source.
Work to connect the Manjira pipelines with the Godavari pipelines is already underway and is expected to be completed within the next two months.
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