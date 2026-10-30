ETV Bharat / bharat

Drinking Water Crisis Looms Over Hyderabad As Constituencies Likely to Face Severe Shortages

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city and the surrounding region will now have to brace for water shortages due to insufficient rainfall, exacerbated by the El Niño phenomenon. The immediate impact is evident in the region’s reservoirs, where water reserves are declining daily.

Residents in Hyderabad are already feeling the impact as water levels in the Manjira and Singur reservoirs have reached critically low levels. Authorities have sounded an alarm, urging residents to conserve water and saying further measures will be needed to cope with the shortage.

As Manjira pipelines serve large parts of the city, residents in nine key constituencies are likely to face acute water shortages. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to intensify efforts to put alternative arrangements in place.

Conserving Water in the Twin Reservoirs

Hyderabad receives drinking water from the twin reservoirs, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, as well as the Manjira and Singur reservoirs and the Krishna and Godavari rivers.

Based on an assessment of the current situation, authorities have begun regulating supply from the twin reservoirs to ensure that the available water lasts for 360 days. As an initial measure, supply has been restricted to 27 million gallons per day (MGD), against a requirement of 40 MGD from these sources.

Water Board Says Manjira and Singur Reserves Can Last Only 60 Days

The Hyderabad metropolitan area spans 22 constituencies, of which nine receive drinking water through the Manjira pipeline network. The Water Board has submitted a report to the government stating that current reserves in the Manjira and Singur reservoirs can sustain supply for, at most, 60 days.

According to the report, Singur currently holds 3.029 TMC of water against its capacity of 29.91 TMC, while Manjira holds 0.19 TMC against its capacity of 1.50 TMC. Together, the reservoirs hold about 10 per cent of their combined capacity. After accounting for evaporation, leakages and other losses, the available reserves are estimated to last only 60 days.

Based on this assessment, authorities have restricted supply in the affected areas to once every two days, for just 40 to 45 minutes.

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