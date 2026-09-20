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Hyderabad Set To Become Major Economic Powerhouse By 2050: Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2026

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai have emerged as the backbone of India's economy, according to the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2026. The report has highlighted these cities as robust urban economic centres.

Hyderabad has been ranked 15th globally in projected GDP growth, the report stated. It indicated that the city has the potential to become a major economic powerhouse by 2050 and is expected to rise to the 58th position in the global cities index.

The report said that 55 Indian cities have secured spots among the world's top 100 fastest-growing city economies. Delhi secured the 13th position in Human Capital category, surpassing cities like Toronto, Seoul, and Beijing.

Oxford Economics has released the 'Global Cities Index 2026', after evaluating 1,000 cities worldwide based on categories such as economics, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance. From South India, Bengaluru earned a place in the report's 'Cities to Watch' list due to its high growth rate.

Improved Growth Rates Driven By Rising Productivity

Indian metropolitan cities have emerged as leaders in development, characterised by high GDP, a vast corporate and university presence, extensive networks, and a rapidly expanding workforce. These cities are evolving into global economic powerhouses.

The report said that Indian cities are surging ahead in terms of urban economic growth. Beyond major hubs like Delhi and Bengaluru, smaller cities and towns with populations under one million are also recording robust growth. This expansion is not merely a result of population growth; rather, improved growth rates are being driven by rising productivity.