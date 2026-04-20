ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Police Bust Pan-India Cyber Fraud Racket, 52 Arrested, Including 32 Bank Officials, Across 9 States

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on organised cybercrime, the Hyderabad Police have dismantled a massive pan-India fraud network, arresting 52 accused, including 32 bank officials, during coordinated raids across nine states.

The mission, codenamed ‘Operation Octopus 2.0’, was conducted over seven days by 16 special teams that simultaneously fanned out across Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The arrests mark one of the largest coordinated actions against cyber fraud networks involving banking insiders.

The operation was led by Hyderabad Cyber Crime DCP V Aravind Babu and ACP R G Shivamaruthi, with teams executing synchronised raids across multiple locations.

Bank Officials In Direct Nexus With Fraudsters

Investigations revealed that several bank officials were actively aiding cybercriminals by opening mule accounts without proper verification and bypassing Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. These accounts were then used to route and layer illicit funds siphoned from victims.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said the operation specifically targeted bank staff who were enabling such frauds. He said, “A major operation titled Operation Octopus 2.0 was launched to dismantle an organised cyber fraud network operating across the country. Sixteen special teams conducted coordinated raids in nine states.”

He added that some bank employees knowingly facilitated fraudsters by illegally opening accounts, making it easier for cyber gangs to move stolen money undetected.

Rs 150 Crore Fraud Linked To 850 Cases

The investigation uncovered a vast financial trail, with cybercriminals using nearly 350 bank accounts to divert funds from victims. These accounts were linked to around 850 cybercrime cases registered across the country. Police estimate that approximately Rs 150 crore in fraud was carried out through this network, highlighting the scale and sophistication of the operation.

According to Sajjanar, the rise in such cases is linked to an increase in investment scams, fake online trading platforms, and so-called “digital arrest” frauds, in which victims are threatened and coerced into transferring money.

Multi-State Operation And Key Seizures