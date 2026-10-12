ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Man Killed, 3 Family Members Among Several Indians Injured In Attack On Riyadh Airport

New Delhi: The Indian national, who succumbed to the injuries he had sustained during the attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia on Saturday (October 10), has been identified as Mohammad Yousuf Ali, a resident of Hyderabad. Three of his family members, including his two sons, have also been wounded in the attack, informed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Yousuf Ali passed away a day after sustaining injuries in the attack which has left over a dozen people dead so far.

"It's been confirmed that Yousuf sahab has passed away in the attack. The family is from Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad," Owaisi said in a post on X late on Sunday night.

Owaisi further informed that one of Yousuf Ali's son is undergoing knee surgery, while another is in the hospital with three of his toes cut off.

Yousuf Ali's daughter and wife are safe, while his aunt, who was also travelling with them, suffered injuries to the head but is out of danger, he said.

The AIMIM chief said he is in touch with Yousuf's brother-in-law in Riyadh and the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has assured him that the victims are being taken care of.

Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar expressed grief and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family. He further said the Embassy would extend all possible assistance to the family. "Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Confirming the death of an Indian national, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted, "It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains."

Sharing further updates, the Embassy said officials have visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack have been admitted. "Three are in ICU but stable, two more are admitted in normal wards while others have been discharged," it said.