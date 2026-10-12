Hyderabad Man Killed, 3 Family Members Among Several Indians Injured In Attack On Riyadh Airport
AIMIM chief Owaisi said he's in touch with deceased Yousuf's brother-in-law in Riyadh and that the DCM has assured him they're taking care of victims.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 10:24 AM IST
New Delhi: The Indian national, who succumbed to the injuries he had sustained during the attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia on Saturday (October 10), has been identified as Mohammad Yousuf Ali, a resident of Hyderabad. Three of his family members, including his two sons, have also been wounded in the attack, informed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
Yousuf Ali passed away a day after sustaining injuries in the attack which has left over a dozen people dead so far.
"It's been confirmed that Yousuf sahab has passed away in the attack. The family is from Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad," Owaisi said in a post on X late on Sunday night.
Owaisi further informed that one of Yousuf Ali's son is undergoing knee surgery, while another is in the hospital with three of his toes cut off.
UPDATE: It’s been confirmed that Yousuf sahab has passed away in the attack. Innalilahi wa inna ilahir rajioon. His son is undergoing knee surgery, another son is in the hospital and 3 of his toes have been cut off. His daughter and wife are safe. His aunt (chachi) was with them, and suffered injuries to the head but is out of danger. I am in touch with Yousuf’s brother in law in Riyadh and the DCM has assured me that they’re taking care. @DrSJaishankar every possible assistance should be provided to the family. The family is from Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad.— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 11, 2026
Yousuf Ali's daughter and wife are safe, while his aunt, who was also travelling with them, suffered injuries to the head but is out of danger, he said.
The AIMIM chief said he is in touch with Yousuf's brother-in-law in Riyadh and the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has assured him that the victims are being taken care of.
Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar expressed grief and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family. He further said the Embassy would extend all possible assistance to the family. "Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.
Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 11, 2026
Confirming the death of an Indian national, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted, "It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains."
Sharing further updates, the Embassy said officials have visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack have been admitted. "Three are in ICU but stable, two more are admitted in normal wards while others have been discharged," it said.
"We thank the Saudi authorities for the medical care provided to the injured Indian nationals and assure the families that the Embassy will provide all possible support," the Embassy added.
Further Update regarding Riyadh airport attack: - Our Embassy officials have visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack have been admitted. As mentioned earlier, 1 Indian national unfortunately passed away today, 3 are in ICU but stable, 2 more are admitted in normal wards while others have been discharged. - We thank the Saudi authorities for the medical care provided to the injured Indian nationals and assure the families that the Embassy will provide all possible support. @MEAIndia— India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 11, 2026
Meanwhile, strongly condemning the attack on Saudi's international airport, which has also left 300 persons injured, India said repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf nation are "completely unacceptable and must cease immediately", and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.
"We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property. We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons," MEA said in its statement.
"The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately," the statement read.
"We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy returns to the region at the earliest," it added.
Notably, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported on Saturday that Saudi forces initiated a barrage of air and missile strikes across territories controlled by the group in Yemen, striking Sanaa International Airport in the capital, regions near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait and various northern provinces.
Authorities said Saturday's attack, the deadliest on Saudi soil in more than a decade, was a sharp escalation in the Yemen war, where Riyadh has long militarily supported the internationally recognised government against the Houthis.
Amid the chaos, a fresh Houthi strike reportedly hit Riyadh's international airport on Sunday, killing one person and wounding 11 others.
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