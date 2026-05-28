Hyderabad Land Auction Record: An Acre In Raidurg Fetches Rs 237 Crore
The sale was managed via the MSTC e-Auction platform, with real estate services firm JLL serving as the transaction advisor.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST|
Updated : May 28, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: An auction of a 6.29-acre land parcel in Raidurg, on the outskirts of Telangana's Hyderabad, fetched a record-breaking Rs 237 crore per acre, marking a massive jump from the previous record of Rs 177 crore per acre recorded in October 2025.
The under-construction IMAGE Towers project next to it is reportedly commanding rental expectations of Rs 120 to Rs 140 per sq feet. In addition, the recent relaxation in height restrictions by the Airports Authority of India has likely boosted buyer confidence and contributed to the aggressive bidding. The land parcel was originally allotted to State Bank of Hyderabad in the 2000s and was later handed back to Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).
The auction is still ongoing for 6 acres and 29 pits in survey number 83/1. The sale was managed via the MSTC e-Auction platform, with real estate services firm JLL serving as the transaction advisor.
With the deal, the eyes are now set for another 5.09 acre land parcel of TGIIC that is set to go on auction on June 1. The plot is U-Shaped in the neighbourhood of Sattva Knowledge City, ITC Kohenur and Durgam Cheruvu.
Officials said the spectacular outcome was achieved for the prime 6.29-acre multi-use land parcel as it is located in the heart of Hyderabad’s thriving Raidurg growth corridor. There was intense competitive bidding from leading national developers, which finally led to get the record price for the land.
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