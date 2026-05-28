ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Land Auction Record: An Acre In Raidurg Fetches Rs 237 Crore

Hyderabad: An auction of a 6.29-acre land parcel in Raidurg, on the outskirts of Telangana's Hyderabad, fetched a record-breaking Rs 237 crore per acre, marking a massive jump from the previous record of Rs 177 crore per acre recorded in October 2025.

The under-construction IMAGE Towers project next to it is reportedly commanding rental expectations of Rs 120 to Rs 140 per sq feet. In addition, the recent relaxation in height restrictions by the Airports Authority of India has likely boosted buyer confidence and contributed to the aggressive bidding. The land parcel was originally allotted to State Bank of Hyderabad in the 2000s and was later handed back to Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

The auction is still ongoing for 6 acres and 29 pits in survey number 83/1. The sale was managed via the MSTC e-Auction platform, with real estate services firm JLL serving as the transaction advisor.