ETV Bharat / bharat

TG20 League Winners Hyderabad e-Champions Felicitated By Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Following the victory, the team management announced it would give Rs 5 lakhs to the captain, Rs 4 lakhs to the vice-captain, and Rs 3 lakhs to the remaining players as incentives.

In the recently concluded TG20 League 2026, Hyderabad e-Champions won the title after defeating Anvita Khammam Aces by 6 wickets in the final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

On this occasion, Ramoji Group CMD Kiron was felicitated by Revanth Reddy with a shawl. Also, the Chief Minister felicitated coach Anirudh and captain Abhirath Reddy and presented them with shawls.

The cheques for this prize money were handed over to the players today by Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy said that the TG20 League has received a good response from the audience. "This tournament has gained popularity at the level of international T20 matches. This TG20 League will be useful for the growth of the youth in the state," the Chief Minister said.

He reminded the players that cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has risen to the international level because of his commitment to the game.

"In the past, cricketers who grew up did not get the support of such organisations, but now Eenadu and ETV organisations are standing behind you. Eenadu and ETV organisations give the strength of a thousand elephants to today's generation of cricketers. Eenadu and ETV provide all the facilities required for the growth of players. Through them, players who enhance the prestige of the country should come to light," added the Chief Minister.

Revanth Reddy said his government has clarity on the sports sector and has paid special attention to sports. He explained that a sports policy has been brought for Telangana and that players who excel in sports are being encouraged by giving cash rewards and government jobs.

He said that the government has also focused on infrastructure related to sports and has set up a sports university.